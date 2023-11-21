Green Building Materials Market is Projected to Reach USD 983 billion by 2031, with a 12.7% CAGR| Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The market for green building materials is being driven by the growing use of these materials in both the residential and non-residential sectors

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global green building materials market was estimated at a value of US$ 264 billion in 2020 . It is anticipated to register a 12.7% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 983 billion by 2031.

Global interest in green construction materials is growing because of their many advantages. These materials do not harm both the environment and human health. Favorable government measures to promote the usage of green building materials in the construction industry are another factor propelling the global market. Using green building materials contributes greatly to the conservation of non-renewable resources.

Market Trends for Green Building Materials

The rapid expansion of cities and the increasing global population are placing significant pressure on natural resources. To promote sustainable development and counteract the trend of resource depletion and environmental degradation, it is essential to implement green growth strategies

Utilizing environmentally friendly construction materials is crucial in mitigating global warming. Cement production, the primary contributor to embodied carbon in the built environment, is responsible for approximately 7% of global CO2 emissions. The carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions associated with building materials and construction practices throughout the lifecycle of a structure are referred to as embodied carbon

The United States has established a target to achieve a 50% reduction in the carbon footprint of all buildings by 2035. The most straightforward approach to decrease the embodied carbon footprint is by incorporating these eco-friendly materials in construction

Key Findings of Market Report

Green building technologies contribute to the development of building structures that are both efficient and environmentally conscious.

The construction of such structures necessitates the utilization of construction materials known as "green building materials

A green building's sustainability and effectiveness stem from the materials employed in its construction, spanning from inception to dismantling

Certain materials are selected or manufactured because they necessitate lower energy consumption for their production

Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Developments BASF SE Green building materials and solutions were included into the second phase of the BASF Innovation Campus Asia Pacific (Shanghai) by BASF. In the second phase of BASF Innovation Campus Asia Pacific (Shanghai), the roofing of the new research and development building is well waterproofed using BASF's MasterSeal® waterproofing solution.

The MasterSeal® technology creates a monolithic membrane that, when it cures, is completely connected to the roof substrate, shielding the structure from leaks like a massive umbrella. Binderholz GmbH Wood is among the renewable raw material used in Binderholz. The entire value chain is consistently implemented, starting with the planting of seedlings as well as forest management and ending with the harvesting of timber, processing in sawmills, products for the do-it-yourself market, specialized packaging solutions, the production of solid wood products, creative mass timber solutions, and reasonably priced housing.

Production-related waste wood is converted into pressed pallet blocks, pressboard pallets, green power, and densified biofuels.

Global Green Building Materials Market Segmentation

Application

Framing, Insulation, Roofing, Exterior Siding, Interior Finishing, Others

End User

Public Facilities, Education, Commercial and Industrial, Healthcare, R&D Centers, Residential, Others

Region

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America

Global Green Building Materials Market: Key Players

In addition to seeking to establish product distinction, eco-friendly packaging options are embraced in response to any evolving government laws. Market participants are using a variety of tactics to maintain their competitive edge. Companies operating in this industry pursue a number of objectives, including conducting comprehensive research and developing inventive packaging solutions.

Numerous public and private groups are working hard to promote the use of eco-friendly packaging among consumers and company owners, respectively. Many businesses are launching fresh, creative, and affordable lines of eco-friendly building supplies that should significantly lessen the effects.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global green building materials market:

Alumasc Group Plc, Amvik Systems, BASF SE, Bauder Limited, Binderholz GmbH, CertainTeed Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Forbo International SA, Interface Inc., Kingspan Group PLC, Lafarge, National Fiber, Owens Corning, PPG Industries, RedBuilt, LLC, Reward Wall Systems,Structurlam Products Ltd

