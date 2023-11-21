Embrace Girls Foundation Holds Two-Day Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway
Police officers also distribute meals, personal hygiene items to indigent residents.
Embrace is preparing more than one hundred sixteen meal packs, and each pack serves up to ten people.”MIAMI/DADE, FLORIDA, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of Miami-Dade area residents and on duty law enforcement officers from Fort Lauderdale to Homestead will enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal this week thanks to a two-day food giveaway by the Embrace Girls Foundation.
The bountiful food distributions are co-sponsored by Interiors by Steven G, Publix Supermarket and Soul Town BBQ and Rib Shack.
It is the fifth year in a row that Embrace Girls, a non-profit that provides uplifting, girl-centric programming for hundreds of girls in several public and private elementary and middle schools in Miami/Dade and Broward counties, has mounted a Thanksgiving meal and personal hygiene item giveaway to area homeless and individuals and families in need.
“It's such a joy to be a blessing to others,” said Embrace Founder and CEO Velma Lawrence. “We look forward to this season of service all year and appreciate our sponsors for embracing our long-standing commitment to this initiative.”
The giveaway kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 22 at a North Miami Beach Publix Supermarket, where Embrace volunteers will distribute fully cooked Thanksgiving meals including table settings and decorations, and various combinations of turkey, dressing, gravy, cranberry relish, rice, cornbread, mac & cheese, potato salad, string beans, collard greens, pie and marshmallow delight to families previously identified by Embrace schools, clubs and law enforcement partners.
On Thanksgiving Day Embrace will do a second meal distribution from the Soul Town BBQ and Rib Shack for on duty law enforcement staff. Law enforcement officers will also pick up meals and personal hygiene items at that location to be given to homeless individuals across Miami/Dade and Broward counties.
“When the holidays come I can’t help but want to help those who can’t have a holiday,” said Interiors by Steven G founder and CEO Steven Gurowitz. “Embrace is preparing more than one hundred sixteen meal packs, and each pack serves up to ten people. We’re giving out more than a thousand meals with utensils and full table decorations.”
Interiors by Steven G is one of the country's premier luxury interior design firms with over 85 employees. Its’ 110,000 square-foot showroom headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL. holds an array of quality interior design styles, including many Italian furniture lines.
Clients have included high end restaurants, commercial offices, hotels, and private residential homes designed for former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Warren Sapp and boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.
“It’s a great feeling not only to give these meals out, but to see the smiles and hear the thank yous that come in all shapes and sizes,” Gurowitz said.
The City of North Miami Beach police is one of several departments that will join Embrace to distribute meals and toiletries on Thanksgiving Day.
“Once I saw the magnitude and the service and support Embrace gives to the community and saw how they are teaching our young girls what it means to be a female and how to conduct themselves in the community, I thought this was one of the best organizations I had ever seen,” said North Miami Beach Police Chief Harvette Smith, who has worked with Embrace for more than three years.
“I felt like I had to be a part of Embrace, to help encourage and inspire those young ladies,” Smith said.
Giving on duty police officers the chance to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner while also distributing meals to the needy “really gives us that warm feeling that we are doing what we can in the community to make this happen.”
For more information about Embrace Girls programs or to donate, call 877-466-4769, or go to the website, www.embracegirlpower.org.
