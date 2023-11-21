Polaris Healthcare Doctors Share Their Stories of Helping Patients Recover from Orthopaedic Injuries and Conditions
Polaris Healthcare showcases Dr. Surendra Patil's team's inspiring success stories.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polaris Healthcare proudly shares an array of inspiring success stories from its accomplished team, led by Dr. Surendra Patil, Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon, who are dedicated to helping patients recover from a wide range of orthopaedic injuries and conditions. These stories emphasise the healthcare's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care for patients from various walks of life.
Orthopaedic injuries and conditions are prevalent and can affect individuals regardless of age, background, or activity level. Polaris Healthcare's team of orthopaedic surgeons, physiotherapists, and other specialists are committed to addressing these issues, fostering recovery, and improving the quality of life for their patients.
Dr. Surendra Patil, Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon at Polaris Healthcare, underlined the importance of a patient-centred approach to orthopaedic care. "At Polaris Healthcare, we take pride in addressing a diverse array of orthopaedic problems. Our team works diligently to create tailored treatment plans for each patient, understanding that their unique journey to recovery matters the most."
The stories featured encompass a wide range of orthopaedic challenges, showcasing the healthcare's dedication to addressing the diverse needs of patients. A prominent theme in these success stories is the emphasis on personalised care and rehabilitation.
One patient shares their heartfelt review, expressing their deep appreciation for the transformative experience that their mother underwent after total knee replacement surgery on both knees. Dr. Surendra Patil and the entire team at Polaris Healthcare played a pivotal role in this journey.
The patient's mother, after the surgery, experienced an extraordinary transformation. She was able to walk on the very same day as the surgery, climb stairs with confidence by the third day, and enjoy a pain-free recovery. The reduction in pain post-surgery has had a profound impact on her quality of life, enabling her to partake in activities that pain had previously deprived her of.
Another story focuses on a young man who sustained a fracture following a life-altering road traffic accident that resulted in a complex left thigh fracture with fat embolism and a right forearm fracture. The orthopaedic team, in collaboration with physiotherapists, worked closely to ensure a successful recovery, helping the patient regain his independence and return to his active lifestyle.
Furthermore, Polaris Healthcare's commitment extends to older patients suffering from chronic joint pain. A senior patient, struggling with limited mobility due to degenerative joint disease, received personalised care from the orthopaedic specialists and physiotherapists. The result was a remarkable improvement in the patient's quality of life, as they regained their independence and comfort in their daily activities.
The diverse success stories shared by Polaris Healthcare underscore the healthcare’s dedication to patient care and their mission to provide holistic solutions for a wide range of orthopaedic conditions. Dr. Surendra Patil emphasised, "Our team of orthopaedic surgeons and physiotherapists is united by the goal of helping our patients regain their health, independence, and happiness. Our stories exemplify the impact of personalised care and the transformative journey to recovery."
Polaris Healthcare encourages patients, their families, and the community to explore these stories, which offer hope and inspiration to those facing orthopaedic challenges. These stories can be accessed on Polaris Healthcare's website and social media platforms.
About Polaris Healthcare:
After catering to corporate hospitals for over a decade, the duo Dr Surendra Patil and Dr Ujwala Patil decided to commence their multidisciplinary hospital in 2011 as a super-speciality orthopaedic centre along with a centre for Natural Birthing and Gynaecology.
After encountering multiple cases and witnessing a crunch between the doctors and patients, they felt a need to start a space of their own where they could guide the patients in the right direction with personalised care and empathetic treatment. Their willingness to go above and beyond for their patients led to the conceptualisation of Polaris Healthcare.
Backed by multiple orthopaedic specialists and talented staff, Polaris HealthCare puts patients' welfare at the forefront. Recognised as one of the top-notch orthopaedic hospitals in Pune, Polaris Healthcare treats a series of complex knee and joint disorders with better treatment options and provides top care for their patients before and after surgery.
