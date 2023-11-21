Industrial Packaging Market Analysis Growth, Business Factors, and Segment Analysis by 2030 | Cascades Inc., Grief Inc.
Industrial packaging refers to the specialized packaging solutions designed for the protection, storage, and transportation of industrial goods.BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global industrial packaging market was valued at US$ 68,677.9 Million in 2022, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.42%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period (2023 to 2030) to reach US$ 104,758.5 Million by 2030.
Market Overview:
Industrial packaging provides protection and containment to products during storage, handling, and transportation. It includes plastics, paper and paperboard, wood, and metals used for packaging industrial goods.
Market Dynamics:
The industrial packaging market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increased international trade and growing manufacturing industry. International trade has been expanding rapidly, which in turn increases the need for secure and sustainable packaging of goods for transportation across borders. Furthermore, the manufacturing sector has been growing globally, with emerging economies witnessing strong growth. This has augmented the demand for industrial packaging from various end-use industries such as chemicals, food and beverages, building and construction, pharmaceuticals, and others. Additionally, introduction of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions by key players are also estimated to propel the market growth during the forecast period 2023-2030.
Major market players included in this report are:
Smurfit Kappa Group
Cascades Inc.
Mauser Group B.V.
Grief Inc.
International Paper
Nefab Group
Schutz
Sonoco
AmeriGlobe
B.A.G. Corp.
Detailed Segmentation:
By Material Type:
Metal
Plastic
Paper & Wood
Fiber
By Product Type:
Drums
IBC's
Sacks
Pails
Crates
Bulk Boxes
Others
By Category:
Rigid Packaging
Flexible Packaging
By Application:
Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
Food & Beverage
Building & Construction
Automotive
Plastics & Rubber
Agriculture and Horticulture
Oil & Lubricants
Electronics
Engineering
Metal Products
Tobacco
Others
Regional Analysis:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Driver: Growing Industrial Goods Manufacturing is Driving Demand for Sustainable and Durable Industrial Packaging Materials
The industrial goods manufacturing sector has witnessed steady growth over the past few years. This has directly led to an increase in demand for industrial packaging solutions to safely transport manufactured goods. Industrial packaging materials need to withstand harsh handling and transportation conditions without damaging the product inside. They also need to be durable for multiple reuse cycles to reduce waste. Manufacturers are increasingly looking for packaging materials that are made from recycled content or can be recycled after use. Sustainable industrial packaging allows manufacturers to meet their environmental targets and reduces disposal costs. Transitioning to reusable packaging systems has also picked up pace as it lowers overall packaging costs in the long run.
Driver: Increased Outsourcing and Globalization is Leading to Long Distance Transportation of Industrial Goods
As companies outsource non-core operations and seek international markets for sales, transportation of industrial goods over long distances has risen significantly. This poses unique packaging challenges as packages need to withstand varying climatic conditions and handling methods over extended transit times. Specialty packaging products that provide protection from moisture, vibration and mechanical damage are gaining demand. There is also a need for packaging designs optimized for efficient load consolidation and stacking inside shipping containers. Global logistics networks prefer standardized, returnable packaging for seamless transfer between transportation modes. Reusable plastic containers and pallets capable of withstanding repetitive rigorous logistic cycles from factory to customer are finding increased applications.
Restrain: Stringent Regulations Around Materials, Recyclability Pose Compliance Burdens
Packaging manufacturers need to navigate a complex set of regulations around materials selection and recycling obligations. Restrictions around the use of certain plastics and chemical additives increase production costs. Meeting recyclability targets mandated by governments and retail customers requires constant innovation. Demonstrating recyclability through third party certifications also involves sizable testing and documentation work. The compliance burden acts as a deterrent, especially for SME players with limited resources. Constant changes in regulations also necessitate frequent redesign of existing packaging lines at additional capital expense. While sustainability is a priority, short product lifecycles in industrial markets limit ROI on investment in recyclable solutions.
Opportunity: Shift Towards Smart and Connected Packaging Presents New Market Avenues
The industrial internet of things revolution is driving demand for smart connected packaging. Incorporating sensors, data logging capabilities and communication interfaces allows real-time tracking of package conditions and location. This helps reduce losses from theft or damage during transit. Smart labels and tags with unique identifiers also aid efficient sorting, scanning and returns handling at distribution centers. Such digital technologies fit well with trend towards data-driven logistics and predictive maintenance in manufacturing facilities. Smart packaging functionalities open up new revenue streams through value-added service contracts for monitoring, alerts and analytics. Innovation in areas like embedded sensors powered by ambient energy harvesting is making connected packaging more feasible and affordable.
Trend: Rapid Growth of E-Commerce Sets the Pace For Smaller, More Customized Packaging Designs
The explosive growth of e-commerce sales is placing new demands on packaging. Online shopping results in more individualized shipments directly to consumer doorsteps versus bulk deliveries to retailers. This warrants innovative packaging optimized for automated fulfillment centers with high volumes of small packages. There is emphasis on lightweight and compact designs that minimize shipping costs. Quick assembly/disassembly without tools and reusability for returns are also important. Customization allows inclusion of online order details, returns labels or promotional messages. Manufacturers are developing modular component-based systems that give flexibility to change package sizes based on product dimensions. Growth in subscription models for consumables promotes packaging reusability through rentals and deposits.
Key Questions:
• Who are the key market players?
• Which region dominates the market in terms of market share?
• What are the latest trends in the Industrial Packaging Market?
• How are legal and regulatory factors impacting the market?
• What marketing and advertising strategies are employed by businesses in the market?
• What are the consumer preferences and buying behaviors in the market?
• What is the future outlook and growth potential of the market
