Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Devices Market to See Huge Growth by 2030 | Medigus Ltd., Torax Medical, Inc.
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Devices Market is estimated for 2023 for the forecast period 2023-2030, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
Market Overview:
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) treatment devices are medical devices used to treat GERD, a condition in which stomach contents and acid flow back (reflux) from the stomach into the esophagus. Common GERD treatment devices include TIF (Transoral Incisionless Fundoplication) systems and EndoCinch endoscopic suturing systems.
Market Dynamics:
High prevalence of GERD and rising cases of obesity are expected to drive growth of the GERD treatment devices market. The risk of GERD increases with obesity as excess weight and fat tissue in the abdomen can put pressure on the stomach, causing acid reflux. Additionally, aging population is associated with reduced functioning of the lower esophageal sphincter which leads to reflux of gastric contents and thereby boosts risk of GERD. Developments of innovative and minimally invasive endoscopic treatment devices for GERD is also expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/159
Some of the Top Players in Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Devices Market:
C. R. Bard, Inc., MEDERI THERAPEUTICS INC., Medigus Ltd.Torax Medical, Inc., and EndoGastric Solutions.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Devices Market Taxonomy
On the basis of surgery type, global market is classified into:
Invasive
Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler
Linx Reflux Management
Non Invasive
Stretta
Endocinch Endolumminal gastroplication
EsophyX
Endoscopic Plicator System
Plexiglas poly-methyl-methacrylate (PMMA) microspheres
On the basis of end user, the global market is classified into:
Government
Hospitals
Medical Practitioners
Others
Regional Analysis -
‣ North America (USA and Canada)
‣ Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)
‣ Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)
‣ Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)
‣ Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)
Buy Now and Get a Discount on this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/159
Increasing Prevalence of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Globally
The gastroesophageal reflux disease treatment devices market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of GERD across the world. GERD occurs when stomach contents back up from the stomach into the esophagus and causes uncomfortable symptoms like heartburn or acid reflux. According to statistics, more than 60 million Americans experience acid reflux symptoms at least once a month. Other research suggests the global prevalence of GERD to be around 20-30%. The rising cases of obesity, poor lifestyle habits, and lesser physical activity levels are significant contributors toward the development of GERD. With growing health awareness, patients are opting for minimally invasive treatment options like endoscopic devices that are safe, effective, and require shorter recovery times. This high disease burden worldwide presents abundant opportunities for manufacturers in the GERD treatment devices market.
Growing Adoption of Endoscopic Surgical Procedures for GERD Management
Endoscopic procedures for treating GERD such as endoscopic suturing, stapling, and fundoplication are gaining immense popularity as they cause lesser trauma to the patient compared to open surgeries. These advanced minimally invasive surgeries help restore the physiological barrier between the stomach and the esophagus, thereby preventing the reflux of stomach contents. The availability of technologically advanced endoscopic devices with enhanced visualization and customized anchoring systems is also propelling the adoption rate of endoscopic anti-reflux therapies. Moreover, factors such as faster recovery, negligible scarring, shorter hospital stays, and improved cosmetic outcomes have increased patient preference for endoscopic treatment methods over conventional surgeries. All these advantages are fueling investments in innovative endoscope system designs and energy devices targeted toward laparoscopic GERD management.
Stiff Competition from Alternative Therapies for GERD
While the GERD treatment devices market is growing steadily, it faces competition from alternative therapies like proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and histamine-2 receptor antagonists (H2 blockers). These popular pharmaceutical drugs that block gastric acid production are a commonly prescribed first-line treatment approach for mild to moderate GERD cases. PPIs and H2 blockers are easily available, have comparatively lower costs, and present fewer risks than surgical interventions. They provide adequate relief from acid reflux symptoms for many patients. Only in cases where drug therapy proves ineffective for controlling symptoms or when complications arise, anti-reflux surgical devices are considered. The easy accessibility and effectiveness of alternative drug treatments pose a market restrain to the growth of device-based GERD management approaches.
Rising Medical Tourism in Emerging Nations
One significant opportunity leveraged by gastroesophageal reflux disease treatment device manufacturers lies in the rising medical tourism industry, particularly in developing Asian countries. The availability of highly skilled surgeons, state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and significantly lower medical costs compared to Western nations have boosted these emerging markets as popular destinations for medical travel. Countries like India, Thailand, South Korea, and Mexico witness thousands of international patients traveling to seek affordable surgical and therapeutic solutions every year. This provides an open marketplace for companies in the GERD devices segment to introduce innovative and customized products. Catering to the needs of medical tourists through strategic agreements with local hospitals and clinics could help manufacturers expand their customer base and geographical presence worldwide
Questions Answered by the Report:
(1) Which are the dominant players of the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Devices Market?
(2) What will be the size of the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Devices Market in the coming years?
(3) Which segment will lead the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Devices Market?
(4) How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
(5) What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Devices Market?
(6) What are the go-to strategies adopted in the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Devices Market?
Get your Customized Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/159
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Market Overview
1.1 Definition
1.2 Assumptions
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Market Size Analysis from 2023 to 2030
Chapter 2 Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Market (Volume and Value) by Type
2.3 Market (Volume and Value) by Regions
Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis
3.1 Worldwide Production Market Analysis
3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis
Chapter 4 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Devices Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2023-2023)
Chapter 5 North America Market Analysis
Chapter 6 Europe Market Analysis
Chapter 7 Middle East and Africa Market Analysis
Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Latin America Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Devices Business
Chapter 11 Market Forecast (2023-2030)
Chapter 12 Conclusions
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Mr. Shah
Market Overview:
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) treatment devices are medical devices used to treat GERD, a condition in which stomach contents and acid flow back (reflux) from the stomach into the esophagus. Common GERD treatment devices include TIF (Transoral Incisionless Fundoplication) systems and EndoCinch endoscopic suturing systems.
Market Dynamics:
High prevalence of GERD and rising cases of obesity are expected to drive growth of the GERD treatment devices market. The risk of GERD increases with obesity as excess weight and fat tissue in the abdomen can put pressure on the stomach, causing acid reflux. Additionally, aging population is associated with reduced functioning of the lower esophageal sphincter which leads to reflux of gastric contents and thereby boosts risk of GERD. Developments of innovative and minimally invasive endoscopic treatment devices for GERD is also expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/159
Some of the Top Players in Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Devices Market:
C. R. Bard, Inc., MEDERI THERAPEUTICS INC., Medigus Ltd.Torax Medical, Inc., and EndoGastric Solutions.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Devices Market Taxonomy
On the basis of surgery type, global market is classified into:
Invasive
Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler
Linx Reflux Management
Non Invasive
Stretta
Endocinch Endolumminal gastroplication
EsophyX
Endoscopic Plicator System
Plexiglas poly-methyl-methacrylate (PMMA) microspheres
On the basis of end user, the global market is classified into:
Government
Hospitals
Medical Practitioners
Others
Regional Analysis -
‣ North America (USA and Canada)
‣ Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)
‣ Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)
‣ Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)
‣ Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)
Buy Now and Get a Discount on this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/159
Increasing Prevalence of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Globally
The gastroesophageal reflux disease treatment devices market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of GERD across the world. GERD occurs when stomach contents back up from the stomach into the esophagus and causes uncomfortable symptoms like heartburn or acid reflux. According to statistics, more than 60 million Americans experience acid reflux symptoms at least once a month. Other research suggests the global prevalence of GERD to be around 20-30%. The rising cases of obesity, poor lifestyle habits, and lesser physical activity levels are significant contributors toward the development of GERD. With growing health awareness, patients are opting for minimally invasive treatment options like endoscopic devices that are safe, effective, and require shorter recovery times. This high disease burden worldwide presents abundant opportunities for manufacturers in the GERD treatment devices market.
Growing Adoption of Endoscopic Surgical Procedures for GERD Management
Endoscopic procedures for treating GERD such as endoscopic suturing, stapling, and fundoplication are gaining immense popularity as they cause lesser trauma to the patient compared to open surgeries. These advanced minimally invasive surgeries help restore the physiological barrier between the stomach and the esophagus, thereby preventing the reflux of stomach contents. The availability of technologically advanced endoscopic devices with enhanced visualization and customized anchoring systems is also propelling the adoption rate of endoscopic anti-reflux therapies. Moreover, factors such as faster recovery, negligible scarring, shorter hospital stays, and improved cosmetic outcomes have increased patient preference for endoscopic treatment methods over conventional surgeries. All these advantages are fueling investments in innovative endoscope system designs and energy devices targeted toward laparoscopic GERD management.
Stiff Competition from Alternative Therapies for GERD
While the GERD treatment devices market is growing steadily, it faces competition from alternative therapies like proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and histamine-2 receptor antagonists (H2 blockers). These popular pharmaceutical drugs that block gastric acid production are a commonly prescribed first-line treatment approach for mild to moderate GERD cases. PPIs and H2 blockers are easily available, have comparatively lower costs, and present fewer risks than surgical interventions. They provide adequate relief from acid reflux symptoms for many patients. Only in cases where drug therapy proves ineffective for controlling symptoms or when complications arise, anti-reflux surgical devices are considered. The easy accessibility and effectiveness of alternative drug treatments pose a market restrain to the growth of device-based GERD management approaches.
Rising Medical Tourism in Emerging Nations
One significant opportunity leveraged by gastroesophageal reflux disease treatment device manufacturers lies in the rising medical tourism industry, particularly in developing Asian countries. The availability of highly skilled surgeons, state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and significantly lower medical costs compared to Western nations have boosted these emerging markets as popular destinations for medical travel. Countries like India, Thailand, South Korea, and Mexico witness thousands of international patients traveling to seek affordable surgical and therapeutic solutions every year. This provides an open marketplace for companies in the GERD devices segment to introduce innovative and customized products. Catering to the needs of medical tourists through strategic agreements with local hospitals and clinics could help manufacturers expand their customer base and geographical presence worldwide
Questions Answered by the Report:
(1) Which are the dominant players of the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Devices Market?
(2) What will be the size of the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Devices Market in the coming years?
(3) Which segment will lead the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Devices Market?
(4) How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
(5) What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Devices Market?
(6) What are the go-to strategies adopted in the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Devices Market?
Get your Customized Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/159
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Market Overview
1.1 Definition
1.2 Assumptions
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Market Size Analysis from 2023 to 2030
Chapter 2 Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Market (Volume and Value) by Type
2.3 Market (Volume and Value) by Regions
Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis
3.1 Worldwide Production Market Analysis
3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis
Chapter 4 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Devices Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2023-2023)
Chapter 5 North America Market Analysis
Chapter 6 Europe Market Analysis
Chapter 7 Middle East and Africa Market Analysis
Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Latin America Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Devices Business
Chapter 11 Market Forecast (2023-2030)
Chapter 12 Conclusions
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.
+1 206-701-6702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn