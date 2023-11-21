Thin Film and Printed Battery Market worth USD 744 Million By 2029, growing at a CAGR of 25.5%- Exactitude Consultancy

Thin Film and Printed Battery Market

Explore the dynamics of the Thin Film and Printed Battery Market in this detailed overview, covering key trends, players, and future prospects.

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Is Expected to Grow At 25.5% CAGR From 2021 To 2029. It Is Expected to Reach Above USD 744 Million By 2029 From USD 98.3 Million In 2020. The market is driven by product demand and growth from consumer electronics applications such as portable devices, sensors, RFID tags data terminals, etc. Growing demand for thin film & printed batteries in wearable devices will create opportunities to expand the industry over the forecast period. In addition, the increasing demand for smartphones is expected to support the growth of the battery industry because a number of consumers are using smartphones and wearable devices such as watches and fitness trackers every day. The industries are also concentrating on the development of advanced technologies which include flexible thin-film technology and smart pouch or box technology for all-in-one protection to meet the requirements.

The thin film and printed batteries Market is designed to complement the characteristics of thin and lightweight products with limited internal space. Unlike traditional batteries that are rigid and have predefined shapes, these batteries offer thin, flexible, light, and portable features.

Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Dynamics:

In recent years, there have been advancements in medical devices, which require thin and flexible batteries. These batteries provide ease in designing miniature medical devices with reliable power sources. The increasing use of thin, flexible, and printed batteries significantly impacts healthcare research and development. These batteries are finding extensive application in devices worn or implanted in the human body, where minimizing their shape and size is crucial. This advancement in battery technology enables the development of more compact and lightweight medical devices, thus improving patient comfort and mobility.

CHALLENGES:

Thin film and printed batteries offer limited power, unlike traditional batteries. Different types of thin film batteries that are available in the market are flexible alkaline batteries, plastic batteries, polymer lithium-metal batteries, and thin film lithium-ion batteries. Among these, thin film lithium-ion batteries are widely used owing to their increased flexibility, high-energy density, lightweight, and long lifespan. Despite these advantages, printed flexible lithium-ion batteries may be flammable and may lead to environmental problems. Zinc-based flexible batteries are cheaper than lithium-ion batteries and have no toxic material in them. However, zinc-based flexible batteries cannot effectively cater to every device's power requirement. Raw material costs and the required specifications and voltages of flexible batteries are among the key factors considered while selecting materials for their development. Thus, the selection of suitable materials to manufacture thin film and printed batteries with required specifications and voltage while keeping their costs low acts as a challenge for manufacturers of thin film and printed batteries.

Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Players:

Samsung SDI Co.Ltd, Enfucell Oy Ltd, Ultralife Corporation, Blue Spark Technologies, Bright Volt, Apple Inc, LG Chem Ltd, Fullriver Battery New Technology Co.Ltd, and Panasonic.

Key Market Segments:

Thin Film and Printed Battery Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million, Thousand Units)

• Thin Film

• Printed

Thin Film and Printed Battery Market by Voltage, 2020-2029, (USD Million, Thousand Units)

• Below 10 V

• Between 1.5v and 3v

• Above 3v

Thin Film and Printed Battery Market by Capacity, 2020-2029, (USD Million, Thousand Units)

• Below 10 Mah

• Between 10mah and 100 Mah

• Above 100 Mah

Thin Film and Printed Battery Market by Rechargeability, 2020-2029, (USD Million, Thousand Units)

• Primary Batteries

• Secondary Batteries

Thin Film and Printed Battery Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million, Thousand Units)

• Smart Packaging

• Medical Devices

• Wearable Devices

• Smart Cards

• Consumer Electronics

Industry Developments:

15-12-2021: Excell Battery Group joined Ultralife Corporation, Global battery manufacturer Ultralife Corporation has acquired Excell Battery Company to further our capabilities in mission-critical applications, such as downhole drilling, OEM industrial and medical devices, automated meter reading, mining, marine, and more. Excell Battery is well-known among its long-standing customer base for its innovative team, exceptional customer service, and quality battery solutions.

16-02-2022: Ultralife Corporation has extended its ER Generation X family of Lithium Thionyl Chloride (LiSOCl2) batteries for critical applications, with two new products added to the range of rugged, energy-dense batteries. The new additions are the low-rate UHE-ER14250-X 1/2AA size bobbin cell for asset tracking and more, plus the high-rate UHR-ER18505-X A size spiral cell for higher power applications (such as radio communications and cellular transmission).

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the thin film and printed battery market due to the smart packaging, wearable devices, and smart cards accounting for 46% of the total regional market. The increase in thin film and printed batteries due to their use in medical applications to continuously record the body temperatures of COVID-19 suspects and infected will also contribute to the market’s expansion in the region over the course of the forecast period. Due to advancements in IoT, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience significant growth in the thin film and printed battery market. Moreover, a rise in the adoption of miniaturization of the product for electronic devices is further anticipated to propel the growth of the thin film and printed battery market.

The Asia-Pacific region is the second largest market for thin-film batteries, accounting for almost a quarter of total global demand. Demand is mainly driven by expected growth in sales of wearable electronics and medical electronics such as hearing aids and ventilators in China and Japan. Additionally, the increasing adoption of printed battery technology in consumer electronics such as wireless sensor networks, remote controls, and smart cards will also drive the growth of this market.

Objectives of the Report

• To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Thin Film and Printed Battery Market by value and volume.

• To showcase the development of the Thin Film and Printed Battery Market in different parts of the world.

• To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

• To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the Thin Film and Printed Battery Market report serves as a comprehensive guide to the evolving landscape of energy storage. From technological nuances to market trends, the report offers a detailed exploration of the thin film and printed battery industry. As we witness these batteries power the devices of tomorrow, it's evident that their impact will only grow.

