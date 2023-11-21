Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market to Exhibit a Remarkable Growth of USD 23.51 billion by 2029

Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market

The market for stretch and shrink sleeve labels is growing due to rising digital printing adoption, regulatory compliance, and technological advancements.

The stretch sleeve and shrink sleeve labels market is witnessing robust growth, driven by increasing demand for innovative packaging solutions across various industries. ” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market is projected to reach USD 23.51 billion by 2029 from USD 13.96 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.41% from 2023 to 2029.

Stretch sleeve labels and shrink sleeve labels are types of packaging labels that conform to the shape of the container when heat is applied. They are widely used in various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others. The growing use of environmentally favorable packaging options is another important factor. It can be made from eco-friendly materials and are simple to recycle, which is encouraging their adoption as consumers become more aware of the environmental effect of packaging materials. Several key drivers are expected to drive significant growth in the stretch sleeve and shrink sleeve labels market in the coming years. Growing demand for packaged food and beverages is one of the major drivers. Consumers are turning to packaged food and beverages as convenience foods become more popular, and stretch sleeve and shrink sleeve labels provide a 360-degree branding and messaging platform that can help products stand out on store shelves.

Recent News

• Sept. 23, 2022 – The DairySealTM line of packaging from Amcor Rigid Packaging (ARP) includes ClearCorTM, a cutting-edge polyethylene terephthalate (PET) barrier. With the launch of DairySeal, the rapidly growing ready-to-drink (RTD), nutritional, and dairy alternative markets will now have access to a more environmentally friendly packaging choice that can be used in all retail outlets.

• 23 September 2021: Elif Holding A.a provides sustainable, flexible packaging to global FMCG brand owners, and Huhtamaki Oyj completed the acquisition. This acquisition aided Huhtamaki’s position as a leading flexible packaging company in emerging markets, as well as its existing flexible packaging business catering to appealing consumer product categories.

The APAC region is expected to be 43% market and the one with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

China, India, and Japan are major contributors to the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market. The region’s use of stretch and shrink sleeve labels has increased due to cost-effectiveness, easy availability of raw materials, and product labelling demand from densely populated countries such as India and China. The region’s market is expected to be driven by the increasing scope of applications of stretch & shrink sleeve labels in the food & beverage, healthcare, and beauty & personal care industries.

The market expansion in North America is anticipated to be supported by the region’s expanding pharmaceutical application for drug trademark protection. Due to an increase in demand from the food packaging sectors, the stretch and shrink sleeve market in Europe is anticipated to expand. The demand for stretch and shrink sleeves is also rising in South America, the Middle East, and Africa as a result of growing urbanization and rising disposable income, which in turn are fueling rising demand for food and beverages as well as high demand for personal care, which is anticipated to propel market growth.

Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Technological Trends

• Digital Printing: Digital printing technology has been gaining popularity in the label and packaging industry. It offers benefits such as short print runs, customization, and cost-effectiveness. This technology allows for high-quality printing without the need for printing plates, making it suitable for variable data printing and personalized packaging.

• Smart Packaging and Track-and-Trace: Incorporating smart technologies into packaging, such as QR codes, RFID tags, and NFC (Near Field Communication), enables brands to engage consumers and provides a way to track products through the supply chain. This is crucial for ensuring product authenticity and traceability.

• Sustainable Materials: The demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging materials has been increasing. Brands are exploring biodegradable and recyclable materials for stretch sleeve and shrink sleeve labels. Innovations in sustainable packaging aim to reduce environmental impact and meet consumer preferences for eco-conscious products.

• Augmented Reality (AR) Packaging: Augmented reality technology is being integrated into packaging to enhance consumer engagement. Through mobile apps, consumers can interact with packaging labels, accessing additional information, videos, or virtual experiences related to the product.

• Antimicrobial Packaging: The need for hygiene and safety has become more pronounced, especially in the wake of global events. Antimicrobial packaging solutions, including labels with antimicrobial properties, are being explored to enhance product safety and extend shelf life.

Key Factors That May Impact the Stretch Sleeve and Shrink Sleeve Labels Market

• Consumer Preferences and Trends: Changes in consumer preferences, such as a growing demand for sustainable packaging, unique designs, and product information, can significantly impact the stretch sleeve and shrink sleeve labels market. Manufacturers may need to adapt to shifting consumer expectations.

• Regulatory Environment: Changes in regulations related to packaging materials, labeling requirements, and environmental standards can affect the stretch sleeve and shrink sleeve labels market. Compliance with regulations and industry standards is crucial for manufacturers to avoid legal issues and meet market demands.

• Material Innovations: Advances in packaging materials, especially those that are sustainable, recyclable, or biodegradable, can influence the choices made by manufacturers and impact the market. The adoption of new materials with improved performance characteristics may also play a role.

• Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in printing technologies, such as digital printing and smart packaging solutions, can impact the stretch sleeve and shrink sleeve labels market. Manufacturers may adopt new printing techniques and technologies to enhance product appearance, security features, and interactive capabilities.

• Economic Factors: Economic conditions, including inflation, currency exchange rates, and overall market stability, can impact the packaging industry. Economic downturns may lead to changes in consumer spending patterns and affect the demand for certain types of packaging.

• Global Supply Chain Disruptions: Disruptions in the global supply chain, as witnessed during events like the COVID-19 pandemic, can impact the availability and cost of raw materials, production processes, and distribution networks. These disruptions may affect the stretch sleeve and shrink sleeve labels market.

Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Players

• Amcor

• Bemis Company

• Berry Global Inc.

• D&L Packaging

• Edwards Label Inc.

• Fuji Seal International

• Huhtamaki Oyj

• Klockner Pentaplast

• Macfarlane Group Plc

• Polysack Flexible Packaging Ltd.

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Westrock Company

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

• Bonset America Corporation

• Hammer Packaging

Key Market Segments: Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market

Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market by Polymer Film, 2023-2029, (USD Billion)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PET-G)

• Oriented Polystyrene (OPS)

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Polylactic Acid (PLA)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market by Printing Technology, 2023-2029, (USD Billion)

• Gravure

• Flexography

• Digital Printing

Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market by Embellishing Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion)

• Hot Foil

• Cold Foil

• Others

Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market by Application 2023-2029, (USD Billion)

• Food

• Wine & Spirit

• Other Beverages

• Beauty & Personal Care

• Healthcare

• Others

Market Dynamics

1. Market Drivers:

• Brand Differentiation: Companies use stretch and shrink sleeve labels to differentiate their products on the shelves, attracting consumer attention and enhancing brand visibility.

• Product Safety and Information: These labels offer a secure and tamper-evident packaging solution, ensuring product safety and providing space for essential product information.

• Cost-Effective Packaging: Shrink and stretch sleeves can be cost-effective compared to traditional packaging methods, allowing for more creativity in design without significantly increasing costs.

• Technological Advancements: Advances in printing technologies enable high-quality and visually appealing sleeve labels, driving their adoption in various industries.

2. Market Restraints:

• Environmental Concerns: The materials used in some shrink sleeves may raise environmental concerns, leading to a push for more sustainable packaging solutions.

• Regulatory Compliance: Compliance with labeling regulations and standards can be a challenge, especially as these may vary across different regions.

3. Market Opportunities:

• Growth in Beverage Industry: The beverage industry, including soft drinks, juices, and alcoholic beverages, presents a significant opportunity for the stretch and shrink sleeve labels market due to the need for eye-catching packaging.

• E-commerce Packaging: With the growth of online retail, there is an opportunity for sleeve labels to serve as a visually appealing and informative element in e-commerce packaging.

• Innovative Labeling Solutions: The demand for innovative packaging solutions, such as 360-degree graphics and interactive labels, creates opportunities for companies in the stretch and shrink sleeve labels market.

4. Market Challenges:

• Competition with Other Labeling Solutions: Stretch and shrink sleeve labels face competition from other labeling methods, and the choice of labeling solution often depends on factors such as cost, production speed, and aesthetics.

• Printing Challenges: Achieving high-quality printing on flexible sleeves can be challenging, and technological advancements are necessary to address these challenges.

• Supply Chain Disruptions: Like many industries, the stretch sleeve and shrink sleeve labels market can be affected by supply chain disruptions, which became particularly relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Technological Trends:

• Digital Printing: The adoption of digital printing technologies allows for more flexible and customizable label designs, supporting the trend towards smaller print runs and personalized packaging.

• Smart Packaging: Integration of smart and interactive elements in labels, such as QR codes and NFC technology, enhances consumer engagement and provides additional information about the product.

Key Question Answered

• What is the expected growth rate of the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market over the next 7 years?

• Who are the major players in the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market and what is their market share?

• What are the end-user industries driving demand for market and what is their outlook?

• What are the opportunities for growth in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa?

• How is the economic environment affecting the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market, including factors such as interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates?

• What is the expected impact of government policies and regulations on the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market?

• What is the current and forecasted size and growth rate of the global stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market?

