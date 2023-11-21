Pest Control Market Surpass USD 32.25 Billion, Promising Advancements in Agricultural Technologies to Boost Growth

Pest Control Market

The pest control market is driven by health concerns, urbanisation, regulations, climate change, and technology.

The pest control market is booming, driven by increasing awareness of health and hygiene. Growing urbanization fuels demand for effective pest management solutions, fostering market growth.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pest control market is expected to grow at 5.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 32.25 Billion by 2029 from USD 20.44 Billion in 2022.

Pesticides are chemicals or biochemical mixtures that are designed to reduce pest damage. Pest control is the management of bug species that are known to be harmful to human health. Pest control is the process of preventing and controlling pest spread through the application of various techniques. This method is used to protect crop production, wood, plants, and people from insect damage. Pests are typically unwelcome creatures that can cause problems for humans and property. The most common pests are rodents such as rats, mice, and voles, as well as insects such as bedbugs, cockroaches, mosquitoes, termites, aphids, and worms. In search of food, warmth, or shelter, rodents, insects, and other wildlife species frequent farms and buildings.

Adoption of strict environmental regulations in industrialised nations such as North America and Europe, as well as supportive government activities to encourage the use of pesticides derived from biological sources, are factors influencing the growth of the pest control market. Furthermore, because bugs can survive at high temperatures, frequent changes in the climate have a significant impact on pest expansion. Furthermore, the toxicity and health-related issues caused by pesticide chemicals are significant factors limiting market growth. Current R&D initiatives to increase reliance on bio-based insecticides, on the other hand, are expected to present profitable growth opportunities.

Recent Developments:

• 01 March, 2021: Bayer introduced Vynyty Citrus, its newest biological product. Vynyty Citrus can control citrus farm pests during virtual symposium.

• 01 February, 2021: FMC Corporation entered a strategic collaboration with Novozymes. The collaboration intends to research, co-develop and commercialize biological enzyme-based crop protection solutions for growers globally.

The North American region is anticipated to 45% dominate the pest control market by 2022.

This is a result of the region’s abundance of important players and the significant demand for pest control services in both the residential and commercial sectors. The expansion of the industry in the area has also been aided by the rising awareness of the significance of pest control in halting the spread of diseases like Lyme disease, West Nile virus, and Zika virus.

The pest control market is anticipated to develop at the fastest pace in the Asia Pacific region through 2021. The area is rapidly urbanizing and industrializing, which has increased the number of insect infestations. The expansion of the market in the region has also been aided by the rising awareness of the significance of pest control in halting the spread of diseases like dengue, malaria, and other vector-borne illnesses. In addition, the region’s expanding investments in the food and agriculture industries have increased demand for pest management methods to safeguard crops and guarantee food safety. In the residential sector, there is now more need for pest control services due to the area’s dense population. Due to rising demand for pest control services and growing worries over food safety, Europe is another large market for pest control.

Key Aspects of The Pest Control Market:

• Integrated Pest Management (IPM):

Integrated Pest Management continued to be a significant trend. IPM emphasizes a comprehensive approach to pest control, combining biological, cultural, physical, and chemical control methods to minimize environmental impact and reduce reliance on chemical pesticides.

• Biological Pest Control:

Growing awareness of environmental concerns and the desire for sustainable pest control methods led to an increased interest in biological control. This involves the use of natural predators, parasites, or pathogens to control pest populations.

• Technology and Digital Solutions:

Technology was playing a more significant role in pest control, with the adoption of digital solutions such as sensors, monitoring devices, and data analytics. These technologies help in the early detection of pest infestations and enable more targeted and efficient pest management strategies.

• Green Pest Control Products:

There was a rising demand for eco-friendly and green pest control products. Consumers and businesses were increasingly looking for solutions that have minimal impact on the environment and human health.

• Regulatory Changes:

Regulatory developments continued to shape the pest control market. Changes in regulations, especially concerning the use of certain chemical pesticides, influenced the development and adoption of alternative pest control methods.

Pest Control Market Growth Factors

• Increased Awareness and Concerns about Health and Hygiene:

Growing awareness among consumers and businesses about the health risks associated with pest infestations has driven the demand for pest control services. Pests can carry diseases and allergens, making effective pest control crucial for maintaining a healthy environment.

• Rising Urbanization and Globalization:

Urbanization and globalization have led to increased movement of goods and people, facilitating the spread of pests across regions. This has created a greater need for pest control services to prevent and manage infestations in urban areas and commercial spaces.

• Stringent Regulations and Compliance Requirements:

Stringent regulations related to food safety, hygiene, and environmental protection have led industries and businesses to implement robust pest control measures. Compliance with these regulations is a key driver for the pest control market, especially in sectors like food and healthcare.

• Expansion of the Hospitality and Tourism Industry:

The growth of the hospitality and tourism industry has increased the demand for pest control services in hotels, restaurants, and other lodging establishments. Maintaining a pest-free environment is crucial for the reputation and success of these businesses.

Pest Control Market Technological Trends

• Digital Pest Control Monitoring:

Internet of Things (IoT) devices and sensors have been increasingly used for monitoring pest activity. These devices can detect and report pest presence in real-time, allowing for more targeted and efficient pest control measures.

• Data Analytics and Predictive Modeling:

The use of data analytics and predictive modeling helps in analyzing historical data to predict future pest infestations. This enables businesses and homeowners to take proactive measures to prevent pest issues.

• Drones for Surveillance:

Drones equipped with cameras and sensors have been employed for surveillance purposes. They provide a bird's-eye view of large agricultural fields or urban areas, helping pest control professionals to identify and assess the extent of infestations.

• Biological Pest Control:

Advances in biotechnology have led to the development of biological pest control methods. This includes the use of natural predators, parasites, and pathogens to control pest populations in a more environmentally friendly manner.

• Smart Traps and Devices:

Traditional traps have been upgraded with smart technologies. These smart traps can alert users when they capture a pest, providing real-time information and reducing the need for manual checking.

Pest control Market Players

• Anticimex

• BASF SE

• Bayer AG

• Dodson Pest Control Inc.

• Eastern Pest Control

• Eco Environmental Services Ltd.

• Ecolab Inc.

• FMC Corporation

• PelGar International

• Lindsey Pest Services

• ADAMA

• Rentokil Initial Plc

• Rollins Inc.

• Syngenta AG

• The Service Master Global Holdings Inc.

Key Market Segments: Pest Control Market

Pest Control Market By Pest Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion)

• Insects

• Rodents

• Termites

Pest Control Market By Control Method, 2023-2029, (USD Billion)

• Chemical

• Mechanical

• Biological

Pest Control Market By Application Method, 2023-2029, (USD Billion)

• Sprays

• Traps

• Raits

Pest Control Market By End User, 2023-2029, (USD Billion)

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

• Increasing Awareness: Growing awareness of the importance of pest control in maintaining hygiene and preventing the spread of diseases is driving demand.

• Urbanization and Population Growth: As urban areas expand and populations increase, the need for pest control services in both residential and commercial spaces rises.

• Stringent Regulations: Government regulations and policies related to food safety and public health contribute to the demand for pest control services, especially in industries like agriculture and food processing.

Restraints:

• Environmental Concerns: The use of chemical pesticides raises environmental concerns, leading to a shift towards more sustainable and eco-friendly pest control methods.

• Regulatory Compliance: Compliance with increasingly stringent regulations on the use of certain chemicals in pest control can pose challenges for companies in the industry.

• Resistance Development: Pests developing resistance to commonly used pesticides can reduce the effectiveness of pest control measures.

Opportunities:

• Integrated Pest Management (IPM): The adoption of IPM, which combines biological, cultural, physical, and chemical control methods, presents an opportunity for growth.

• Technological Advancements: The development of new and more effective pest control technologies, such as smart traps and sensors, creates opportunities for innovation.

• E-commerce Platforms: The growth of e-commerce platforms for pest control products and services provides a new avenue for reaching customers.

Challenges:

• Cost of Advanced Technologies: Implementing advanced pest control technologies can be expensive, posing a challenge for small and medium-sized businesses.

• Public Perception: Overcoming negative perceptions associated with chemical pest control methods and educating the public about the benefits of modern, safer alternatives can be challenging.

• Global Supply Chain Disruptions: Events such as the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted vulnerabilities in global supply chains, affecting the availability of pest control products.

Key Question Answered

1. What is the expected growth rate of the pest control market over the next 7 years?

2. Who are the major players in the pest control market and what is their market share?

3. What are the end-user industries driving demand for market and what is their outlook?

4. What are the opportunities for growth in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa?

5. How is the economic environment affecting the pest control market, including factors such as interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates?

6. What is the expected impact of government policies and regulations on the pest control market?

7. What is the current and forecasted size and growth rate of the global pest control market?

8. What are the key drivers of growth in the pest control market?

