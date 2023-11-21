Reactive Diluents Market to hit USD 1,528.28 Million by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +5.4% | Exactitude Consultancy

Reactive diluents Market

Reactive diluents Market Analysis Report by Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023-2029

The growing use in coatings, adhesives, and composites fuels the reactive diluents market, driven by their role in enhancing performance and reducing viscosity.” — Exactitude Consultancy

The Global Reactive Diluents Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Reactive Diluents Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Reactive Diluents Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Reactive Diluents Market in the coming years.

The global reactive diluents market size was USD 952.00 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,528.28 Million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Hexion, Huntsman Corporation, Kukdo Chemica, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Evonik Industries, R. Coats Inks and Resin Pvt. Ltd, Adeka Corporation, Mercury Synthetic Resins, Grasim Industries Ltd., Cargill, Olin Corporation, ASH Chem, Admark Polycoats Pvt Ltd, Champion Adva Mat Private Limited, Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals Limited, Dhingra Plastic, And Plasticisers Private Limited. and other Prominent players.

Industry News and Updates:

In December 2021: The Bodo Möller Chemie Group, a market leader in reactive diluents, announced that it is strengthening its partnership with Imerys, a French mining company which is a global pioneer in mineral-based speciality solutions for industry.

In February 2020, Huntsman launched a snap cure VITROX RTM 00410 resin. This new resin will help in the high-volume manufacturing of lightweight and cost-effective composite parts. This new development will help the company meet the customer needs in the composites industry.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Reactive Diluents market. The major and emerging players of the Reactive Diluents Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Reactive Diluents market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Reactive Diluents market

Global Reactive Diluents Market By Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

Aliphatic

Aromatic

Cycloaliphatic

Global Reactive Diluents Market by End-User, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Wind-Energy

Others

Global Reactive Diluents Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

Paints & Coatings

Composites

Adhesives & Sealants

Others (Electrical Casting, Electrical Encapsulation, And Fibres)

If opting for the Global version of Reactive Diluents Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

The Asia Pacific is accounted for the highest share of the global reactive diluents market. During the projection period, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for reactive diluents, with China, Japan, India, and Australia being the prominent nations with promising growth prospects. The rise of various end-use industries, including construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, and wind-energy, is driving the market, which is producing massive demand for reactive diluents and a big number of reactive diluents manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region. During the projected period, North America and Europe are expected to offer significant growth prospects.

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Reactive Diluents study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

