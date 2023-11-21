LTIMindtree Leverages Boomi's Low-Code Integration To Strengthen Customer Centricity

Mumbai, India & Chesterbrook, Pa.--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Boomi™ , the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has powered data-driven decision-making by connecting its diverse IT architecture in real time through Boomi's category-leading integration platform as a service (iPaaS).









LTIMindtree is a global digital transformation partner to over 700 global enterprises across a range of industries. Helping to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth, LTIMindtree provides extensive domain and technology expertise to clients operating in more than 30 countries.





To ensure its staff can provide impactful support to clients, LTIMindtree needed to connect diverse systems and support a range of integration patterns in real time to make full use of data across cloud and on-premises environments. After a thorough evaluation of its options, LTIMindtree selected Boomi to integrate its digital architecture, remove friction in data flows, and ensure immediate access to information.





"Through the Boomi platform , we have improved the quality of data exchange across systems — equipping us with actionable and timely insights. In addition, the Boomi platform has facilitated workflow automation, which greatly improved developer productivity. We hope to achieve a 60% reduction in integration time,” said Rajesh Kumar R, Chief Information Officer (CIO) of LTIMindtree.





He added, "In addition, Boomi's iPaaS has allowed us to have a more unified view of our data, enabling us to be a truly data-driven organization - improving business data reporting and decision-making, while empowering our teams to deliver services that delight customers at every touchpoint."





"Business agility and operational efficiency, underpinned by accessibility to data that is accurate and trustworthy, is critical for organisations like LTIMindtree," said Thomas Lai, Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific and Japan at Boomi. "By enabling LTIMindtree’s team of professionals to collaborate effectively and act confidently on the basis of a unified view of customer information, Boomi has helped the company gain access to accurate, rich, and actionable insights, positioning it to better understand customer needs and deliver solutions that surpass expectations.”





