LTIMindtree Leverages Boomi's Low-Code Integration To Strengthen Customer Centricity
4 hours ago
LTIMindtree Leverages Boomi's Low-Code Integration To Strengthen Customer Centricity (Graphic: Business Wire)
LTIMindtree is a global digital transformation partner to over 700 global enterprises across a range of industries. Helping to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth, LTIMindtree provides extensive domain and technology expertise to clients operating in more than 30 countries.
To ensure its staff can provide impactful support to clients, LTIMindtree needed to connect diverse systems and support a range of integration patterns in real time to make full use of data across cloud and on-premises environments. After a thorough evaluation of its options, LTIMindtree selected Boomi to integrate its digital architecture, remove friction in data flows, and ensure immediate access to information.
He added, "In addition, Boomi's iPaaS has allowed us to have a more unified view of our data, enabling us to be a truly data-driven organization - improving business data reporting and decision-making, while empowering our teams to deliver services that delight customers at every touchpoint."
"Business agility and operational efficiency, underpinned by accessibility to data that is accurate and trustworthy, is critical for organisations like LTIMindtree," said Thomas Lai, Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific and Japan at Boomi. "By enabling LTIMindtree’s team of professionals to collaborate effectively and act confidently on the basis of a unified view of customer information, Boomi has helped the company gain access to accurate, rich, and actionable insights, positioning it to better understand customer needs and deliver solutions that surpass expectations.”
