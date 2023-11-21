Del Toro Insurance Explains New Auto Insurance Laws in Florida
Del Toro Insurance is delighted to offer assistance in comprehending the newly proposed auto insurance laws in Florida.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Del Toro Insurance is pleased to announce that they can help individuals understand Florida's newly proposed auto insurance laws. Individuals are recommended to request a new quote to determine how much their new premiums will be if the new laws pass and go into effect in 2024.
Del Toro Insurance agents can explain the new changes currently proposed in the state legislature. These new laws are designed to streamline the process of making accident claims and ensure victims can get payment for their medical bills promptly. The new PIP law will require drivers to show proof of bodily injury coverage before registering their vehicle with the state. They must also present proof of financial responsibility up to $10,000. Most drivers use insurance for this proof, but individuals with significant bank balances may be able to self-insure this amount.
Del Toro Insurance recognizes that Florida's new auto insurance law proposal is designed to restore accountability for the state’s drivers. While this law is still moving through the legislature, if it passes, it will likely go into effect next year, requiring vehicle owners to upgrade their policies accordingly.
Anyone interested in learning about the new auto insurance laws can find out more by visiting the Del Toro Insurance website or calling 1-305-335-8676.
About Del Toro Insurance: Del Toro Insurance is a full-service insurance brokerage serving clients throughout southern Florida. Their experienced team provides quotes for many insurance types, including auto, general liability, health, life, commercial auto, renter’s, rideshare, boat, homeowner’s, motorcycle, and RV. Their dedicated team aims to help individuals secure optimal coverage at the most affordable price.
