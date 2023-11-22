GARM Clinic in Roatan Offers Regenerative Treatments Customized for Patients with Low Back Pain
GARM Clinic in Roatan Offers Regenerative Treatments Customized for Patients with Low Back PainROATAN, BAY ISLANDS, HONDURAS, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Douglas Tucker, M.D., is a U.S. Board Certified Anesthesiologist and Pain Management Specialist who offers cutting edge treatments to patients with low back pain. When asked about treating patients at GARM in Roatan, Dr. Tucker replied, “I believe in treating the root causes of problems and not just the symptoms. Regenerative Medicine procedures have a real place in some treatments for low back pain. I am very excited about treating patients in Roatan, where advanced regenerative medicine protocols are readily customized to meet the individual needs of each patient. Plus, patients can enjoy the beautiful Island of Roatan before and after treatment which definitely has a restorative benefit!”
GARM Clinic offers various regenerative based protocols for treating root causes of back pain. When asked about his motivation to treat patients with low back pain, U.S. Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon Glenn C. Terry, M.D., co-founder of GARM Clinic, stated, “Every patient deserves the best possible solution for his or her situation. At GARM, and together with Dr. Tucker, we strive to offer patients solutions that are tailored to their needs. One patient may benefit from Discseel, a treatment for leaky discs; another patient may benefit from stem cell injections; while another patient may require a combination approach. Low back surgery has increased risks with decreased rewards. Why not offer patients options that are low risk/high reward? That seems logical to me and is in line with GARM’s philosophy.”
Increasingly more patients are looking for ways to prevent lumbar surgery. To that point, the American Society of Anesthesiologists estimates that 20 to 40% of back surgeries fail. Patients having repeated back surgeries have a much higher chance of failure. One study found only 30% of second back surgeries are successful. Moreover, failed back surgery is common enough that it has received classification as a medical condition. Failed back surgery syndrome (FBSS) occurs when a patient experiences continued pain in the back, neck or limbs following a surgery meant to reduce pain.1
As a matter of fact, Spine surgery is rarely ever as effective as patients are led to believe it will be. For Example, in an n1,450 patient study, 50% of patients underwent spinal fusion surgery; 50% of patients did not. Two years later, 26% of patients who underwent surgery recovered enough to go back to work; 67% of patients who did not undergo surgery were able to return to work.2
Based on only these two examples, why would anyone elect for lumbar fusion surgery as the first treatment option? Maybe it’s time for a paradigm shift in how to approach low back pain. If you suffer from back pain, or know someone who is suffering, reach out to the experts at garmclinic.com to learn more about your options.
