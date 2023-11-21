Tamil Eelam National Flag is a Testimony to the Sacrifices of Our Martyrs - Rudrakumaran
Holding our National Flag let us tell the world that establishment of a separate state of Tamil Eelam is the only way to protect ourselves from Tamil Genocide
The Prime Minister of Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, issued the following statement on the occasion of Tamil Eelam Flag Day (November 21st).
— Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran
Tamil Eelam National Leader Hon’ble Veluppillai Prbhakaran introduced and hoisted for the first time the Tamil Eelam National Flag on the occasion of the Second Martyrs’(Great Heroes’) Day, the 21 st of November 1990.
Keeping this day in memory the Parliament of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) in its special session on the 24 th of October 2021 resolved and declared that the 21 st of November every year henceforward would be the Tamil Eelam National Flag Day.
We can see the flag of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam and the Tamil Eelam National Flag as a historical extension of the Chola regime.
The Tamil Eelam National Flag is alive in the spirits of the people of Tamil Eelam. It flutters in the people’s minds in perpetuation of the memories of the Martyrs who fought with their thirst for freedom and fell like seeds in the soil.
Our National Flag is a way of proclaiming to the world that we are a people who aspire for establishing a free and sovereign state of ourselves. New states come forth in the world on the basis of interests of world powers and region of powers and the strength of the nation aspire to be a state. The Homeland of the Eelam Tamil people is located in a strategically located area of the Indian ocean. We need to politically capitalize our geographical location for securing Tamil Eelam.
Adjacent to the Eelam Homeland is Tamil Nadu, the Homeland of more than 7 crores of Tamil people. There is the powerful Eelam Tamil diaspora all over the world. The Eelam Tamil people are related to Tamils inhabiting many areas of the globe. The nation of Tamil Eelam is a prosperous and strong Transnational Nation living with the political aspiration and political necessity of establishing its own state based on the right to self-determination, reversion to sovereignty, and remedial justice in its homeland.
Doors will however open for the Tamil Eelam Nation in the march of history. There are opportunities aplenty. And the Nation of Eelam Tamils have a duty and the capacity to work in this direction. The Eelam Tamil diaspora and Tamil Nadu can play important roles in this respect.
For the first time in the modern world the State of Denmark introduced its own flag. From then on many independent countries have introduced their own flags and are observing their own National Flag Days respectively. We can also find nations which do not until now have their own states having declared their respective National Flags.
The National Flag of Tamil Eelam stands as testimony to proclaim the political aspiration of a nation aspiring to be a state of its own. The Tamil Eelam National Flag flies aloft and flutters in golden grace, as a symbol of the integrity of the People pf Tamil Eelam, and a testimony to the sacrifices of the Martyrs, and embodies the patriotism of the people of Tamil Eelam.
It is highly relevant on this occasion to remind ourselves of the official declaration issued by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam in 1990 with regard to the Tamil Eelam National Flag. I had included this in my last year’s National Flag Day speech. In view of its importance, I draw your attention to the same this year as well.
“It is essential for a people aspiring for national freedom to have a national flag. A national flag depicts national identity, integrity and sovereignty. It is also a symbol of patriotism. The national flag is the mainstay of political independence.”
This was how the LTTE proclamation of the National Flag was announced in the magazine, VIDUTHALAIP PULIGAL. Moreover, the LTTE had explained to the people the reasons for adopting the colours of yellow, red, black and white. The people of Tamil Eelam have a homeland. As they are entitled to that homeland they have a right to self-determination, which is their fundamental political right. Yellow means that the struggle launched by the people of Tamil Eelam to retrieve their homeland and assert the right to self-determination is morally just and based on human ethics.
When we attain national freedom and establish a separate state of Tamil Eelam it does not mean we are fully free. The inequalities in the Eelam society should be done away with. Class and caste conflicts should be removed. Female slavery should be abolished. With that in view revolutionary changes should be brought about in society. Equality, equitability and social justice should be established. Red stands for the political ideal of bringing about such revolutionary change.
The path of emancipation is not a smooth one. It is paved with death, destruction and unbearable suffering. We need a heart of steel to bear with all this. We need unshakeable faith and unflinching resoluteness. Black stands for the mental determination of the people. The white denotes that the movement, the leaders, and the people who are engaged in the liberation struggle should be honest and pure. This explanation was given to the people by the LTTE.
The colours of the Tamil National Flag represent the homeland belonging to the people of Tamil Eelam, the desire to create in Tamil Eelam a society where social justice prevails, and the determination to work for freedom in spite of all odds. The National Flag is the soul of the nation, its lifeline and its symbol.
The National Flag is sacrosanct. It is not a piece of cloth. The National Flag is an embodiment, symbol and manifestation of the principles, the rights, the feelings, and the values. The Tamil Eelam National Flag of ours stands aloft As a symbol of the sacrifice of our National Heroes, As an expression of the valour of Tamils, As an extended memory of the de facto state of Tamil Eelam established by the LTTE, As an assertion of the moral justness of the thirst for freedom of the people of Tamil Eelam,
As a witness to the political goal of not only obtaining national liberation, but social liberation so as to build up a revolutionary society where the people of Tamil Eelam can live with equality and social justice, And as a symbol of the determination of the people to realize the objective of liberation facing any obstacles whatsoever.
All the people of Tamil Eelam should hold aloft our National Flag of Tamil Eelam in our hands consciously and wakefully and with a determination to form the separate state of Tamil Eelam.
Tamils have a long history of 70 thousand years. Many flags have adored this long period of history. One of them was the Tiger Flag of the historic Chola empire. We can see the flag of the LTTE and the Tamil Eelam National Flag as a historic extension of the Tiger Flag of the Cholas. The Tiger Flag symbolized the historic Chola Empire. It represented the valor and dignity of the Tamils.
The Tamil Eelam National Leader took this Tiger Flag as a clue and caused designing the flag of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam and the Tamil Eelam National Flag in the same pattern to reflect the National Liberation Struggle of the Eelam Tamil people.
We should turn the Eelam Tamil people a partner in the geopolitics of the island of Sri Lanka and a party to determine the future of the island. We should make the necessary political, economic and diplomatic moves with a well-designed strategy.
Our National flag will be recognized by the world only when we establish our own state. Only then the day will dawn when our National Flag flutters in golden grace. Until then let us hold aloft our National Flag with our thirst for freedom.
Holding aloft our National Flag let us loudly tell the world that establishment of a separate state of Tamil Eelam with freedom and sovereignty is the only way for us to protect ourselves from the Tamil Genocide by the Sinhala supremacist state of Sri Lanka.
The Tamil Eelam National Flag we hold is a flag against genocide, a flag for equality. A flag against the subjugation of women. A flag that stands against caste inequalities and calls for a society where social justice prevails. A flag that longs for a world where environmental justice prevails. As a whole, a flag that yearns for progressive changes among the Tamil people and all over the world.
And this our National Flag we hail with passion. Let us toil hard for our flag to go further up and for our nation to live and prosper.
Hail the National Flag of Tamil Eelam!
Destiny of Tamils in the hands of Tamils!
Thirst of Tamils is Tamil Eelam!
Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran
