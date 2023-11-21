Spies, Scientists, and Doctors Explore the Afterlife
An engaging, intriguing, informative, insightful, 72-minute documentary”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spies, Scientists, and Doctors team together to explore the Afterlife in the new hit docufilm ‘Ghosts and the Afterlife: A Scientific Investigation,’ which has been a top-selling film on Vudu (a joint-venture between NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery), iTunes, and Amazon and a Best-Selling DVD on Walmart.com.
— Wendy Schadewald
In addition to garnering many 5-star reviews on Google’s “Audience Reviews,” the movie is rated 94 out of 100 on Moviefone, 96 percent on TMDB, and 5 out of 5 stars on both Movie Insider and iTunes. The film was also voted Best Documentary Film of 2022 at the TZIFF International Film Festival, and was just recently nominated for Best Documentary of 2023 at The Hague Film Festival.
Garrett Stewart Sayre, who acted as the film’s executive producer, is a former top-secret investigator for Naval Intelligence. Steve Sayre, the film’s director, was a top-secret operative for Army Intelligence; and, Captain Frederick “Skip” Atwater, who presented a major segment of the film’s investigation into remote viewing, was the Army’s operations officer for the top-secret Stargate Program, which investigated and successfully concluded remote-viewing operations against the Soviet Union, which was the number one threat and enemy of the United States at the time.
These three teamed up with a cadre of other investigators and medical doctors to look into the scientific and historical evidence of life after death and the possibility of the existence of consciousness outside the physical body (more commonly referred to as ghosts).
Other scientists and medical doctors involved in the production included Dr. Norm Shealy, M.D., Ph.D., Dr. Raymond Moody. M.D. Ph.D. (New York Times Bestselling Author of “Life After Life”), Dr. Vernon Sylvest, M.D. (pathologist), Dr. Kenneth Rose (Ph.D., Harvard University), an acclaimed expert in comparative religion, and Dr. Jeffrey Rediger, M.D. (Professor and researcher into the phenomena of life-after-death experiences and spiritual healing).
Relevant to the subject matter of “Ghosts and the Afterlife,” Steve Sayre, the film’s director, has undergone two after-death experiences himself after dying twice on the operating room table. Both experiences of clinical death were due to Sayre having suffered serious injury to his heart in the military, which incidents provided him with a direct personal understanding of the afterlife phenomenon.
The program is narrated on-camera by Kelsey Bohlen with special guest appearances by James Van Praagh (executive producer of “Ghosts Whisperer”) and Jay Thomas, Emmy-award-winning performer best known for Cheers, Mr. Holland's Opus, and Dragonfly. "Ghosts and the Afterlife" was Jay’s last film project.
Steve Sayre’s previous films include "Death Penalty," "The Satan Killer" with Cindy Birdsong and James Westbrook, and "Lost at Sea" with Caroline Ambrose and Mark Cuban.
If you would like to see ‘Ghosts and the Afterlife,’ the film is currently available to be seen for free on Amazon’s Freevee and Tubi TV.
Below are a few excerpts from the reviews the film has received:
“Kelsey Bohlen narrates Steve Sayre’s engaging, intriguing, informative, insightful, 72-minute documentary highlighted by striking photography that uses scientific evidence, video recordings, and first-hand accounts to examine consciousness, life after death, and the existences of ghosts and souls and consists of archival photographs, fascinating paranormal footage, and commentary by producer and author James Van Praagh…” -Wendy Schadewald (syndicated columnist)
“…it is an interesting, quick-moving exploration of the next realm. The interviews are excellent, and Bohlen is a good host. Thanks to its focus on science, Sayre makes the most compelling case yet for the afterlife…” -Bobby LePire (Film Threat)
“If you are a fan of paranormal activities discussions, this is going to be a very interesting documentary for you.” -Darren Lucas (Movie Reviews 101)
