James Corbett, Founder, IMPaCT, Talks About The World's Easiest-To-Use, and Most Secure, Safety Collaboration Platform

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you for joining us today, James. Before we talk about the collaboration platform your have created and your mission to make the places we work, learn, and play SAFER please tell us more about your background.

James Corbett: I am an entrepreneur through and through. Since I was twelve years old, I knew I wanted to start a technology company that could make a societal-based impact (no…pun). I will never forget building a computer with my Uncle and loving every second of it. I have been building websites, graphics, designs, marketing campaigns, and more since I was about 22 years old. I also worked in event security for four years for events with as many as 45,000 people in attendance. I ended up going to Columbia University to study Negotiation and Conflict Resolution. My focus was on comparing how micro and macro conflicts are synonymous in many ways. I wanted to see if lessons and strategies from each could be applied to the other. Eventually, I was inspired to become audacious enough to try and make a difference instead of writing and studying about it. At age 27 the culmination of my lived experiences and school knowledge merged to begin the IMPaCT journey.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Please also share with us a brief history of IMPaCT and what motivated you to create this solution.

James Corbett: When IMPaCT originally started, we were trying to help with information sharing through conversation in the law enforcement space. We learned a lot from the police. This led us into the healthcare market. It also allowed me to realize a passion waiting to be ignited in the back of my mind.

When I was 18 or 19 years old, my mom, a nurse, quietly came home, walked into the basement, sat on a couch, and cried for about 20 minutes - by herself. I will never forget walking downstairs and hearing her crying. My mom was mentally a mess. She questioned so much, even her being a good person, nurse, and mom. My mother, mind you, is the sweetest person you could ever meet and a great mother. She played a significant part in my pursuing IMPaCT. Nonetheless, she was crying because she was a victim of lateral and assault-based violence at her hospital. This broke my heart and has since motivated me. I wanted to understand abuse so much that I even went through training to volunteer for my local Domestic Violence Response Team.

Now, I aim to revolutionize how we can provide better information for healthcare to protect their campuses!

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: One will read on your site, that “IMPaCT is, "A digital reporting tool; not just an app". Care to elaborate?

James Corbett: Absolutely. We do NOT want about 99.9% of people to have to download any apps. We set out to eliminate barriers, not build them. Currently, the entire market is focused on making another app or software. We are not. We are focused on building a tool that fits into the workflows and lives of our target audience. Our customers may be the security, administration, or human resource (HR) departments, but our target audience is the hospital or healthcare institution workers. Most of the market focuses on selling the app to the hospital and then washes their hands of it. Then the hospital has to try and convince everyone, “things are going to be different if you just download this app!”The hospital has to spend excessive time trying to convince everyone. Then other things become more important and nothing gets solved. These hospitals, time and time again, end up in a repeated pattern of trying to implement changes and then failing.

We are disrupting THAT pattern.

No more convincing a hospital to download any new apps.

No more consuming paperwork for admin, security, or HR BEFORE responding.

No more not seeing results.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: What is your perspective, James, regarding the main benefits of IMPaCT and the unique value proposition it delivers. In other words…WHY IMPaCT?

James Corbett: The “WHY IMPaCT” answer is because I want to genuinely protect my mom and others like her. This means the company and people who join it will ALSO want the same mission accomplished.

HOW are we different? Well, I believe in instating something groundbreaking you need help. Our company fully plans on not only offering great software but also offering exceptional customer service that SHOWS UP for our clients and partners. Showing up means having an IMPaCT representative who stops by the hospital once or twice a quarter to encourage use and get feedback.

IMPaCT also has a way to share lessons learned in the industry. This means more learning and the normalization of a safety-first culture is built into every aspect of IMPaCT which translates into changing the culture of healthcare workplace violence forever.

And for the software side of differences, we genuinely built software that is seamless, easy, secure, and AI-powered. Our AI, by the way, helps generate reports automatically for our clients. This means a report comes through and no one needs to process it first. They can actually respond first, and paperwork second! This means employees come before the paperwork. This causes a seismic shift in culture elegantly accomplished through software.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: What are your target markets at this time?

James Corbett: We are really focused on healthcare. However, we are not ignorant to the fact that our product can be used in other markets, as well. School reporting, for example, could become a reality with us. Literally not one student would need to download any apps and they could make a critical life saving report. Human trafficking is another one. Place codes or screens in a municipality connected to that EXACT location and know where someone is reporting from. Corporations could improve workplace safety in the same way. Hospitality can unify reports for everything from I have no coffee cups in my room, to someone not feeling safe with a guest they brought back with them.

We are talking about safety and reporting made easy.

And we take care of the critical paperwork in a technology environment compliant with every industry.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: It seems to us that IMPaCT is a solution for any business, healthcare facility or school ANYWHERE in the world. We understand that you are focused on the USA at this time but what is your business down the road to reach international markets.

James Corbett: We would help an institution internationally right now. Help and support is how I am wired. If we can help someone now, we will make it work. But, yes, we are focused on the USA. But, again, we will help an international institution, as well.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Care to discuss any IMPaCT strategic partnerships and relationships?

James Corbett: Healthcare has been trying to figure out how to improve safety reporting at the same level as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for over a decade. The FAA has shown how safety is GREAT, not good, but GREAT for business. Healthcare needs to do the same. Healthcare has tried many times in different ways. Each way seems more complicated than the next, and so safety is put second. Building safety reporting into the actual workflow of healthcare staff is an answer. That is precisely what we did. We then set out to solidify this by partnering with the sole FAA-supported Safety Management System (SMS) Fuzion Safety, powered by WBAT. This is a major win for us and healthcare.

We have also partnered with arguably the world's best healthcare security and safety professional, Paul Sarnese. This is also not exaggerated. Paul has a long list of accomplishments, including being the most recent president of the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety (IAHSS). Paul has been a crucial partnership for us in this journey.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Are there any success stories, pilots, or testimonials, you would like to share with us?

James Corbett: We do! We have been successfully running our software with Semper Secure, LLC. out of NJ. Shane Camardo, founder of Semper Secure, has said how happy he and his guys are using IMPaCT. “It is so easy to use! I love it.”

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thanks again for joining us today, James, we look forward to future updates. Is there anything else you would like to discuss today?

James Corbett: I would like to say something about how we are priced, actually. I think it is important for any future clients to know that we are VERY transparent and simple with pricing. Your year one costs will be higher than year two and beyond. The reason for that is we have hardware/print costs, installation, mapping, insurance, and other costs associated with it. Costs year two and beyond are significantly lower than year one to cover software costs. We also will NEVER change that pricing unless there is something we build custom for you. I am genuinely excited to bring this product to market. We have a lot of plans for this product. We are truly innovating and this is just the beginning.

