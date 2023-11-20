Dr. Ammar Alamarie of Southern Pain and Spine Specialist Introduces Innovative Treatments for Severe Headaches and Pain Disorders

Matthews, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews, North Carolina -

Charlotte, NC — Nov 20, 2023 - Southern Pain and Spine Specialist, a leading medical practice in Charlotte, NC, is excited to announce that Dr. Ammar Alamarie, the esteemed Founder and Head of the clinic, is now offering cutting-edge treatments involving Sphenopalatine Ganglion (SPG) Blocks and Neuromodulation. These advanced therapies are aimed at preventing, eliminating, and treating severe headaches, migraines, cluster headaches, anxiety, trigeminal neuralgia, and TMJ disorders.

The impact of severe headaches, migraines, cluster headaches, anxiety, trigeminal neuralgia, and TMJ disorders on individuals' quality of life is profound and far-reaching. Beyond the physical pain and discomfort, these conditions can significantly hinder daily activities, disrupt sleep patterns, and strain personal relationships. The toll on mental health is equally substantial, with heightened stress levels and anxiety often accompanying these disorders. Furthermore, the economic implications cannot be understated, as individuals may face increased medical expenses, reduced work productivity, and an elevated risk of absenteeism. Addressing these conditions with innovative treatments such as SPG Blocks and Neuromodulation not only aims to alleviate physical suffering but also seeks to improve the overall well-being and economic stability of those affected.

SPG Blocks, with a history spanning more than a century, had started to fade into obscurity as a forgotten medical practice. However, the resurgence of interest in this age-old technique was sparked in 1986 with the publication of "Miracles on Park Avenue." This book played a pivotal role in shedding light on the incredible potential of SPG Blocks. Furthermore, the 1930 Annals of Internal Medicine (JAMA) featured an article titled 'Sphenopalatine Phenomena' by Hiram Byrd MD, reporting an impressive 10,000 successful SPG Blocks in 2,000 patients, revealing virtually no negative side effects associated with the procedure.

Dr. Alamarie, a distinguished expert in pain management, recognizes the significance of these historical treatments and aims to bring them back into the spotlight for the benefit of patients suffering from debilitating conditions.

SPG Blocks involve the administration of a local anesthetic to the Sphenopalatine Ganglion, a group of nerve cells located within the facial structure. This procedure has shown remarkable success in providing relief from severe headaches, migraines, and various pain disorders. Dr. Alamarie, with his extensive experience, ensures that the SPG Blocks are administered safely and effectively, following the latest medical standards.

Neuromodulation, another groundbreaking approach, utilizes advanced technologies to regulate and normalize the nervous system, offering relief to patients dealing with chronic pain, anxiety, and other neurological conditions. Dr. Alamarie tailors Neuromodulation therapies to each patient's unique needs, providing a personalized and comprehensive approach to pain management.

Dr. Ammar Alamarie expressed his enthusiasm for introducing these innovative treatments, stating, "Our goal at Southern Pain and Spine Specialist is to provide the highest quality of care to our patients. By offering SPG Blocks and Neuromodulation, we aim to bring relief to those suffering from severe headaches and pain disorders, ultimately improving their overall quality of life."

Southern Pain and Spine Specialist invites individuals experiencing chronic headaches, migraines, and other pain-related conditions to schedule a consultation with Dr. Ammar Alamarie to explore the benefits of SPG Blocks and Neuromodulation.

About Southern Pain and Spine Specialist:

Southern Pain and Spine Specialist is a leading medical practice based in Charlotte, NC, specializing in comprehensive pain management. Headed by Dr. Ammar Alamarie, the clinic is dedicated to providing innovative and personalized solutions to improve the lives of individuals suffering from chronic pain and neurological disorders. Dr. Alamarie actively teaches Anesthesiologists who are taking the certification exam. He is an Oral Board instructor for physicians who are taking the American Board of Anesthesiology exam and wants to assure his colleagues are experts like him in the field and are practicing quality evidence base medicine.

