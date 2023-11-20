Banco Itaú Chile Announces Effectiveness of Voluntary Delisting of ADSs from the New York Stock Exchange and Filing of Form 15F to Deregister with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

SANTIAGO, Chile, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (NYSE: ITCL; SSE: ITAUCL) (the “ Company ”) today announces that it filed a Material Event Notice with the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market (Comisión para el Mercado Financiero) announcing that the Company’s voluntary delisting of its American Depositary Shares (the “ ADSs ”, as evidenced by its American Depositary Receipts (“ ADRs ”)) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “ NYSE ”) has become effective. The delisting of the ADS from the NYSE will not affect the listing of the common shares of the Company (the “ Common Shares ”) on the Santiago Stock Exchange (Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago) and the Chilean Electronic Exchange (Bolsa Electrónica de Chile).

Each ADS currently represents one-third of one Common Share. The Company will also file today a Form 15F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “ SEC ”) to suspend its reporting obligations under section 13(a) and section 15(d) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “ Exchange Act ”), in respect of its ADSs and Common Shares. Following the filing of the Form 15F with the SEC, all the Company’s reporting obligations under the Exchange Act will be suspended unless the Form 15F is subsequently withdrawn or denied. The Company expects that the deregistration of the ADSs under the Exchange Act will become effective 90 days after the filing of the Form 15F with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Investor Relations – Banco Itaú Chile

+56 (2) 2660-1751 / ir@itau.cl / ir.itau.cl