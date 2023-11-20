Commissioner Downing Moves Land Board to Approve Purchase of 328-Acre North Wildcat Coulee Wildlife Management Area

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Helena, Montana – Commissioner Troy Downing and the Montana Land Board voted to approve the purchase of the Lower Yellowstone River Project and the North Wildcat Coulee Wildlife Management Area (WMA). The 328-acre property is located approximately two miles upstream of the Far West Fishing Access Site and consists primarily of riparian habitat.

This project will allow recreation access, wildlife habitat protection, and economic development in Eastern Montana. The North Wildcat Coulee Wildlife Management Area will connect rural communities along the Yellowstone River while providing additional tourism revenue in these areas that lack important infrastructure. Tourism is one of Montana’s greatest economic drivers, second only to agriculture.

“I moved to approve the purchase of the North Wildcat Coulee Wildlife Management Area. This effort is supported by over 250 Montana small businesses, various committees and organizations, along with the Rosebud County Commissioners. This WMA will bring much-needed and desired access to Montanans and tourists visiting our great state,” Commissioner Downing said.

For questions, reach out to Laura Shirtliff at 406.444.0903 or laura.shirtliff@mt.gov.

###