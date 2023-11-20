Applied Materials, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Applied Materials, Inc. ("Applied Materials" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMAT) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Applied Materials stock.

On November 16, 2023, Reuters reported that Applied Materials was the subject of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Justice Department over potential violations of export restrictions related to China's leading chipmaker, SMIC (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation).

In response to this news, Applied Materials' stock price experienced a decline of $6.22 per share, equivalent to a decrease of approximately 4%, with the stock closing at $148.59 per share on November 17, 2023. This decrease in stock price had a detrimental impact on investors.

