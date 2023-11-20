Inteleos Appoints Taryn Reed as Chief Experience Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inteleos, a leading global nonprofit healthcare organization, today welcomes Taryn Reed as its new Chief Experience Officer (CXO).



Reed will be a key partner to the organization’s executive leadership team overseeing marketing, communications, sales, customer engagement and certification. Her primary responsibilities will be developing and implementing customer experience (CX) strategies and creating a CX culture of excellence for our staff, volunteers, and certificants.

"Choosing to join the Inteleos global community was an instinctive move, a journey driven by shared values and a commitment to enhancing healthcare worldwide,” said Reed. “It's about being part of a legacy that champions excellence and empowers professionals to ensure the highest standards of patient care."

"Taryn's extensive experience in healthcare and her dedication to improving customer experience align perfectly with our organization's goals,” said Inteleos CEO Dale Cyr. “We are excited to welcome her to the Inteleos community and look forward to the positive impact she will make on our mission of advancing healthcare."

Reed brings more than 20 years experience in healthcare marketing, sales and customer experience. Prior to joining Inteleos she served as the Global Head of Customer Experience for Zoetis, an animal health company dedicated to advancing care for animals.

Reed holds a Bachelors of Business Administration, Marketing from the University of West Georgia and a Masters of Business Administration, Marketing from Brenau University AGS.

About Inteleos

Inteleos ™ is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® ( ARDMS ®) the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ ( APCA ™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy ™ which together represents over 123,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world. The Inteleos Foundation represents the philanthropic efforts for the organization.

Contact: Stacia Momburg stacia.momburg@inteleos.org