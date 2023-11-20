A-Mark Precious Metals Increases Share Repurchase Program

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) (A-Mark), a leading fully integrated precious metals platform, has authorized an increase in the number of shares which may be repurchased under the Company’s existing share repurchase program.



Under the revised program, A-Mark is authorized to repurchase up to 1,221,152 shares of its outstanding common stock, in addition to the 778,848 shares repurchased under the program through November 14, 2023, for a total of 2 million shares. As previously reported, the Company repurchased 171,268 shares during the fiscal first quarter of 2024 ended September 30, 2023. In the fiscal second quarter of 2024, the Company has repurchased an additional 303,417 shares through November 17, 2023. The share repurchase program expires on June 30, 2028.

“We continue to view our share repurchase program as an attractive investment opportunity for the Company and another way to deliver value to our shareholders,” said A-Mark CEO Greg Roberts.

The actual number of shares repurchased and the timing of repurchases will be determined by management and will depend on a number of factors, including stock price, trading volume, general market conditions, working capital requirements, and other factors. The stock repurchase program may be modified, suspended, or terminated at any time. Repurchases of shares under the program may be made through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, including repurchase plans that satisfy the conditions of Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

Founded in 1965, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is a leading fully integrated precious metals platform that offers an array of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and copper bullion, numismatic coins, and related products to wholesale and retail customers via a portfolio of channels. The company conducts its operations through three complementary segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The company’s global customer base spans sovereign and private mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, dealers, financial institutions, industrial users, investors, collectors, e- commerce customers, and other retail customers.

A-Mark’s Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment distributes and purchases precious metal products from sovereign and private mints. As a U.S. Mint-authorized purchaser of gold, silver, and platinum coins since 1986, A-Mark purchases bullion products directly from the U.S. Mint for sale to customers. A-Mark also has longstanding distributorships with other sovereign mints, including Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company sells more than 200 different products to e-commerce retailers, coin and bullion dealers, financial institutions, brokerages, and collectors. In addition, A-Mark sells precious metal products to industrial users, including metal refiners, manufacturers, and electronic fabricators.

Through its A-M Global Logistics subsidiary, A-Mark provides its customers with a range of complementary services, including managed storage options for precious metals as well as receiving, handling, inventorying, processing, packaging, and shipping of precious metals and coins on a secure basis. A-Mark’s mint operations, which are conducted through its wholly owned subsidiary Silver Towne Mint, enable the company to offer customers a wide range of proprietary coin and bar offerings and, during periods of market volatility when the availability of silver bullion from sovereign mints is often product constrained, preferred product access.

A-Mark’s Direct-to-Consumer segment operates as an omni-channel retailer of precious metals, providing access to a multitude of products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, JM Bullion and Goldline. JM Bullion is a leading e-commerce retailer of precious metals and operates seven separately branded, company-owned websites targeting specific niches within the precious metals market: JMBullion.com, ProvidentMetals.com, Silver.com, GoldPrice.org, SilverPrice.org, BGASC.com and BullionMax.com. JMB also owns CyberMetals.com, an online platform where customers can purchase and sell fractional shares of digital gold, silver, platinum, and palladium bars in a range of denominations. Goldline markets precious metals directly to the investor community through various channels, including television, radio, and telephonic sales efforts. A-Mark also holds minority ownership interests in four additional direct-to-consumer brands.

The company operates its Secured Lending segment through its wholly owned subsidiary, Collateral Finance Corporation (CFC). Founded in 2005, CFC is a California licensed finance lender that originates and acquires loans secured by bullion and numismatic coins. Its customers include coin and precious metal dealers, investors, and collectors.

A-Mark is headquartered in El Segundo, CA and has additional offices and facilities in the neighboring Los Angeles area as well as in Dallas, TX, Las Vegas, NV, Winchester, IN, and Vienna, Austria. For more information, visit www.amark.com.

A-Mark periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, www.amark.com, and its investor relations website, ir.amark.com. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance, and investor presentations.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans and expectations regarding the Company’s share repurchase program are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Future events, risks and uncertainties, individually or in the aggregate, could cause the actual conduct of the share repurchase program to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause the conduct of the share repurchase program to differ, in addition to those mentioned above, include the following: the performance of the Company’s business generally; the cash needed by the Company to fund its operations; the Company’s acquisition strategy; the Company’s dividend policy; and general economic, legal and market considerations pertaining to share repurchase programs. For factors pertaining to risks and uncertainties relating to the performance of the Company’s business generally, readers are advised to refer to the Risk Factors described in the Company’s public filings with the SEC.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Steve Reiner, Executive Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.

310.587.1410

sreiner@amark.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

1-949-574-3860

AMRK@gateway-grp.com