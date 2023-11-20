Submit Release
Harvard Bioscience to Present at Benchmark Company’s Discovery One-On-One Investor Conference on December 7, 2023

HOLLISTON, Mass., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) today announced it will be presenting at the Benchmark Company 12th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Thursday December 7th, 2023 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

The conference offers emerging growth and dynamic publicly traded companies access to institutional and individual investors in a unique one-on-one format during which Jim Green, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the day. Joining him will be Jennifer Cote, the company’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Harvard Bioscience, Inc., you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, please visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_99181/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=INVESTOR

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, pharmaceutical and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.
About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research, and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading, and equity research capabilities.
