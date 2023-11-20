Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,463 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,638 in the last 365 days.

Immuneering to Present at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy, today announced that management will present at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference to discuss the company’s pipeline, platform, and business strategy. Participating will be Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Brett Hall, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Harold “E.B.” Brakewood, Chief Business Officer, and Mallory Morales, CPA, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer.

Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 Investor Meetings
Presentation: November 30, 2023 from 11:30 – 11:55 am ET

The presentations will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy. The Company aims to achieve universal activity through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway, impacting cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations. The company’s development pipeline also includes IMM-6-415, a universal-MAPK program, as well as several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

Media Contact:
Gina Nugent 
Nugent Communications 
617-460-3579 
gina@nugentcommunications.com 

Investor Contacts: 
Laurence Watts 
Gilmartin Group 
619-916-7620 
laurence@gilmartinir.com 

or

Kiki Patel, PharmD 
Gilmartin Group 
332-895-3225
kiki@gilmartinir.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Immuneering to Present at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more