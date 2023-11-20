Choline Market Is Set to Reach US$ 3.75 Billion at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2034: Fact.MR Study

The increasing demand for dietary supplements and functional food products is a major driver shaping the choline industry growth

Rockville, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Choline Market is forecasted to rise to a value of US $3.75 Bn by the end of 2034 while climbing at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Choline is a vital nutrient essential for various bodily functions. It is crucial for maintaining the integrity of cell membranes, playing a key role in neurotransmitter synthesis, particularly acetylcholine important for cognitive functions. Choline also supports liver health by aiding in lipid metabolism and preventing fat accumulation. During pregnancy, it is crucial for fetal brain development.

Choline is distinct in its direct contributions, and while there are alternatives in certain foods, such as eggs and liver, or through supplements, choline's unique role in diverse physiological processes makes it challenging to replace completely. Meeting choline needs through a balanced diet or supplements is important for overall health, with individual requirements varying.

The growth of the choline market is primarily driven by increasing awareness of the nutrient's crucial role in cognitive health, liver function, and fetal development. As consumers become more health-conscious, demand for choline-enriched products and supplements is on the rise.

Due to the unpredictable nature of raw material prices, which are essential for choline production, the market is faced with a challenge. Fluctuations in these prices directly impact production costs. Choline is a crucial nutrient with various health benefits, but many people are not well-informed about its role which in turn affects product demand and sales.

Key Segments of choline Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Application By Region Choline Chloride

Choline Bitartrate

Choline Esters Phosphocholine Phosphatidylcholine

Others Supplements

Animal Feed

Infant Formula

Others North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways:

China stands among the leading nations globally in meat consumption, a trend that is anticipated to continue boosting the demand for choline in the country until 2034.

The increasing recognition of the advantages and significance of animal protein among the population of the United States is a significant opportunity expected to drive up meat consumption in the country in the future.

The rising adoption of vegan and plant-based diets among individuals in European countries has led to a heightened demand for various types of nutraceuticals and dietary supplements across Europe.

A heightened awareness of choline’s significance in cognitive health, a rising demand for pharmaceuticals and supplements, and an increased need for animal feed for growing livestock and poultry production are three main factors driving the market - Says FACTMR Expert

Market Competition

In the highly competitive market, top brands prioritize introducing new products to expand their business reach and enhance revenue-generating opportunities. Prominent industry players in this strategy include Balchem, GHW, Eastman, NB Group, and Jujia Biotech.

In July 2023, Ripple Foods, a provider of plant-based dairy products, revealed the introduction of Ripple Kids Unsweetened Original Milk, containing no added sugars. This product offers higher levels of calcium, choline, prebiotics, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids compared to a standard serving of conventional milk.

Winning strategies

Major players should prioritize creating and promoting choline-based products, especially in the nutraceutical sector, such as brain health supplements. This means focusing efforts on developing supplements with choline that cater to the growing demand for products supporting cognitive well-being.

A wise strategy in the choline market is to create new formulations that make choline more effective in different uses, especially in medicines and healthy foods. Improving how the body absorbs and uses choline can enhance its benefits in treating conditions and promoting health.

Companies involved in the animal feed segment should focus on developing specialized choline formulations tailored to the nutritional needs of specific livestock or poultry, aiming for improved animal health and productivity.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 3.75 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.7 % CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the choline market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on By Product (Choline Chloride, Choline Bitartrate, Choline Esters), By Application (Supplements, Animal Feed, Infant Formula) across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

