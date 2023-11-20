Vironova BioAnalytics AB Acquired by an investor syndicate, led by Quatre Lab, to expand its TEM services for the pharmaceutical industry; to be rebranded as QuTEM

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vironova BioAnalytics, a leading provider of transmission electron microscopy (TEM) services, is pleased to announce its acquisition led by QuatreLab (a quality control company created by Columbus Venture Partners) with the participation of Accord Investment Partners and Venture Targeter AB. This strategic move will enable Vironova BioAnalytics to enhance its capabilities and continue to deliver TEM analyses according to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for the pharmaceutical industry. Following the completion of the acquisition, the company will be renamed and rebranded as QuTEM.



Vironova BioAnalytics has established a strong reputation as a trusted partner for pharmaceutical companies globally, known for its commitment to high-quality standards. This acquisition represents an important step in the company's growth journey, fostering opportunities for innovation and expansion. The strategic decision to rebrand the company as QuTEM reflects the commitment to evolving and delivering cutting-edge TEM solutions to meet the evolving quality control needs of the pharmaceutical sector.

The partnership with Columbus Venture Partners through Quatre Lab, Accord Investment Partners and Venture Targeter AB brings together valuable experience and new resources. This collaboration will empower QuTEM to expand its services, invest in advanced technologies, and accelerate development efforts. The company will maintain its focus on providing GMP-compliant TEM analyses crucial for pharmaceutical research, development, and quality control.

Josefina Nilsson, CEO of QuTEM (formerly Vironova BioAnalytics), expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition, saying, "We are excited to join forces with these new partners to allow us to provide the pharmaceutical industry with top-quality TEM services, and to expand our capabilities, drive innovation and better serve our clients."

Javier García, co-founder and general partner of Columbus Venture Partners, also expressed his excitement about this acquisition. "Vironova BioAnalytics has a strong track record of delivering precise and reliable TEM analyses. We see potential in this collaboration and are committed to supporting the company's growth and mission in the pharmaceutical sector."

For more information about QuTEM (formerly Vironova BioAnalytics) and its TEM services, please visit qutem.com.

Contact information:

Josefina Nilsson

CEO

josefina.nilsson@qutem.com

+46 76 109 01 91

