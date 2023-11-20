Statement by Premier King on Transgender Day of Remembrance

Submit Release
CANADA, November 20 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement on Transgender Day of Remembrance:

“November 20 is Transgender Day of Remembrance and is a solemn occasion dedicated to honouring and remembering the lives of transgendered individuals who have lost their lives because of violence, discrimination and hate.  

Today is an important day to pause, reflect, and learn about the systemic challenges and prejudice that transgender people face in their daily lives.   As a society, we must remember, that we are all people – no matter who you worship, who you love, or how you identify – no one deserves to live in fear, be threatened, or experience violence or harm.    

As a small province, we are strongest when we come together as one. I hope all Island residents pause today to show their support and continue to learn and come together to exemplify acceptance and love for all.

Today, and every day – let’s be understanding, let us show empathy, and let us stand in solidarity with our Island trans community for a better tomorrow.”

