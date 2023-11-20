Groundbreaking HRS Technology Elevates Sustainable Corporate Practices by Helping Hotels Compensate for Unavoidable Emissions

Building Upon the Award-Winning Green Stay Initiative, HRS Continues to Open Doors for Sustainable Corporate Lodging via the New Emissions Compensation Program

Cologne, Germany & New York, NY, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRS, the only procure-to-reclaim corporate lodging and meetings platform, today unveiled new technology that supports both corporate lodging programs and their hotel suppliers as companies strive to achieve Net Zero operations. HRS’ groundbreaking Emissions Compensation Program (ECP) effectively facilitates an automated process for hotels to compensate for unavoidable emissions related to the stay of corporate travelers. Corporate hotel programs gain from an additional avenue to reduce emissions, while participating hotels stand to gain from more volume as corporations increasingly target properties with the most sustainable attributes.

Ideal Timing as CSRD Requirements Begin in 2024;

Companies Seek Multiple Tactics to Accelerate Their Progress to Net Zero Operations

In Europe, requirements tied to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) begin in January. In the USA, the Security and Exchange Commission is expected to issue sustainability-related requirements for public companies in the first half of 2024. These directives will increase the scrutiny of Scope 3 emissions, where 80 percent of emissions of large companies stem from.

Accordingly, more multi-national Fortune 500 companies are taking active steps and introducing public strategies to reduce emissions from their entire supply chain, including business travel. Trailblazing companies like Siemens are mandating inclusion of sustainability-related information in all of their travel procurement activities. HRS’ award-winning Green Stay Initiative (GSI), barely two years from launch, already has hotels in 170+ countries participating. Hotels participating in GSI are 30 percent more likely to be selected for preferred programs. Motivated hotels that implement more sustainable practices are also reducing their operational costs.

While driving more bookings to green hotels is definitely a key component for managed travel programs, supplemental activities are required as well. The Science-Based Targets Initiative deems funding carbon credits as an essential step in any company’s journey to Net Zero. To help the entire corporate lodging ecosystem efficiently take this step, HRS is introducing new technology – the Emissions Compensation Program (ECP).

ECP – Compensating for Unavoidable Emissions Tied to Corporate Room Nights

The ECP enables high-performing Green Stay hotels to easily manage the compensation of unavoidable emissions related to the stay of corporate travelers. With ECP, participating hotels will have the CO2 footprint of room nights booked through HRS interfaces fully compensated through verifiable high-quality projects (e.g. Gold Standard and Climate, Community and Biodiversity Standards) that focus on carbon removal and avoidance.

HRS’ ECP builds upon the free-of-charge Green Stay Initiative. Hotels do not have to pay any fees to participate. The investment is made directly for the climate protection projects, based on the amount of bookings and CO2 produced. With a cost of approximately one percent of ADR, this modest investment enables hotels to achieve more bookings and stand out in a highly competitive market.

Some of the key benefits hotels can anticipate by participating in the ECP:

Convenience: The Emissions Compensation Program model makes it easy for hoteliers to highlight their participation during the procurement and booking processes used by companies. Visibility: Participating hotels are marked with a dedicated label. Such attributes will be used in HRS’ procurement scenarios for companies seeking tangible reductions and compensation for unavoidable emissions, including in the ranking order of properties in the search/results listing. This makes it easier for corporations and travelers to identify stay options where the hotel addresses unavoidable carbon emissions. Competitive Edge: More and more companies are working on climate targets and seeking lodging options with sustainability credentials. We already know that on average, hotels participating in Green Stay are 30% more likely to be accepted and booked into corporate programs. A recent survey of travelers found that 82% believed that choosing a responsible hotel brand was important.

Corporations clearly gain from the outcomes tied to steering more hotel room nights to properties participating in the ECP. “HRS’ Green Stay Initiative has played a vital role in our lodging procurement in the past two years, delivering efficient metrics that have helped us drive more volume to sustainable hotels,” said Benjamin Häfner, Head of Group Travel Management at Deutsche Telekom, the largest telecommunications provider in Germany. “This Emissions Compensation Program adds yet another game-changing option to support us with the complex and relevant topic of managing residual emissions. Green Stay has been a key driver as we achieve transparency and reduce emissions. Now, we can go the next mile and choose hotels that actively offer emissions compensation. We welcome this program and aim to continuously drive our hotel volume to more sustainable properties.”

“There is a growing acknowledgement that only advanced technology can truly drive meaningful carbon emission reduction,” said HRS CEO Tobias Ragge. “Compensation scenarios are an ideal complement for corporate lodging programs that are taking active steps towards Net Zero operations. This transparent solution neatly leverages technology to give hoteliers a cost-competitive avenue to enhance their sustainability attributes and support quality carbon reduction activities that can be tracked and reported by corporations.”

To support this program, increase awareness and educate on the layered topic of sustainability and compensation in the hotelier community, HRS will expand its educational program through a Knowledge Hub this quarter and begin offering free webinars to hoteliers across 2024. Corporations, hoteliers and other parties interested in HRS’ Emissions Compensation Program can learn more via HRS’ website or by contacting their local HRS representative.

