Art Handler’s Appliance Center Hosts Networking Event for Pleasantville Business Community
It was great to get together with our fellow members of the local business community and to see everyone enjoy the chance to network.”PLEASANTVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first "BizMix AfterHours" invitation-only networking event was a great success for the City of Pleasantville. Business professionals gathered at Art Handler's Appliance Center on the evening of Wednesday, October 18 to network and mingle while enjoying delicious appetizers and a wine social.
— Scot Sacks, Vice President, Art Handler’s Appliance Center
Scot Sacks, Vice President of Art Handler’s Appliance Center, said it was an honor to host the networking event in the Art Handler’s Appliance Center showroom at 10 East Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville, NJ.
“We’ve been doing business here for 77 years now and we’ve always been an active member of the Pleasantville business community,” said Sacks. “When Mayor Ward asked us to host the BizMix AfterHours event, we jumped at the chance. It was great to get together with our fellow members of the local business community and to see everyone enjoy the chance to network.”
A highlight of the event was an informal presentation by Maryann Tancredi from USDA Rural Development who shared details about programs available to Pleasantville businesses, like the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), with grants up to 50% for renewable energy and energy-efficiency projects. Art Handler's Appliance Center’s Sacks spoke about the benefits of his business's solar panels, which prompted an engaging question and answer session amongst the attendees about how their own businesses may benefit from the REAP grants.
Pleasantville Mayor Judy M. Ward and members of her administration hope to continue these events bi-annually to cultivate further engagement in the Pleasantville business community.
The BizMix AfterHours event was sponsored by the City of Pleasantville, the Neighborhood Preservation Program, and Art Handler’s Appliance Center.
