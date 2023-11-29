IAM Highlights Water-Resistant Solutions for the International WorkBoat Show 2023
Interstate Advanced Materials highlights water-resistant material solutions for the commercial boating industry ahead of the 2023 International WorkBoat Show.
HDPE Marine Board A/S's high friction surface and distinctive dot pattern creates a non-slip area that helps prevent accidents and promotes drainage.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interstate Advanced Materials highlights water-resistant material solutions tailored for the commercial boating industry ahead of the 2023 International WorkBoat Show. The annual trade show is hosted in New Orleans, Louisiana from November 29th to December 1st. The International WorkBoat Show offers comprehensive educational sessions, showcases the latest products, and provides extensive networking opportunities for commercial vessel owners, builders, operators, and suppliers.
— Christopher Isar
Interstate Advanced Materials provides dependable solutions for the commercial boating industry such as Makrolon® Marine 5 polycarbonate. Makrolon® Marine 5 is a marine grade plastic designed for durability and long-lasting optical clarity in the harshest marine environments. Makrolon® Marine 5 undergoes a stringent manufacturing process to maintain low optical distortion and features advanced hard-coat technology for exceptional abrasion resistance. The material's exceptional weatherability and resistance to yellowing add to its reliable outdoor performance.
HDPE Marine Board A/S is a preferred choice in the boating and marine sectors for enhancing safety in high-traffic areas aboard vessels as well as marinas. HDPE Marine Board A/S's high friction surface and distinctive dot pattern creates a non-slip area that helps prevent accidents and promotes drainage. HDPE Marine Board A/S passed ASTM d2047 slip-resistant testing and surpassed industry requirements for ADA and OSHA. The material shares the beneficial properties of standard HDPE, including light weight, extreme toughness, excellent weatherability, and outstanding chemical resistance.
Interstate Advanced Materials supplies specialized materials like Nudo® Fiberlite FRP panels for commercial boating and marine applications. Nudo® Fiberlite FRP panels are fiberglass reinforced panels known for their high impact strength, making them ideal for moisture resistant interior environments. Nudo® Fiberlite FRP can be used as wall cladding or as drop-in ceilings and promotes easy maintenance and sanitization of surfaces. FRP panels' resistance to chemicals and thermal shock makes them suitable for kitchens, bathrooms, and other areas where cleanliness is a priority.
Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to working with commercial boating professionals in preparation for the International WorkBoat Show to help address the industry's most significant challenges. The company remains dedicated to helping the commercial boating industry, and other related marine experts, learn more about the benefits offered by plastics and composites.
Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Advanced Materials is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Advanced Materials website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (800) 742-3444.
Stephen Sowinski
Interstate Advanced Materials
+1 800-742-3444
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube