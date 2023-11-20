Simple Thread Named a Top B2B Company in Five Service Categories

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simple Thread, a leader in the software development industry with a focus on the energy and utilities sector, is honored to be distinguished as a Clutch Global Leader for 2023, clinching top positions in five pivotal B2B service categories: Digital Design, Usability Testing, User Experience, User Research, and UX Strategy.

Clutch, the premier global directory of B2B service providers, confers this prestigious accolade upon businesses demonstrating superior industry acumen and a consistent track record of client satisfaction—merits underlined by comprehensive client testimonials.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Clutch as a Global Leader. This distinction validates the passion and expertise our team brings to every project, and the confidence our clients have in our abilities. Our growth and innovation are fueled by a dedication to enhancing user experiences and we remain devoted to pushing the boundaries of digital design and engineering to empower our clients.” stated Justin Etheredge, CEO of Simple Thread.

ABOUT SIMPLE THREAD

At Simple Thread, we're change agents that speak energy. We understand the unique challenges that modern electric utilities face and believe that meeting those challenges will require a thoughtful digital transformation driven by human-centered design. We are a digital product agency that puts people at the forefront of everything we do, providing cutting-edge solutions to the complex needs of the industry.

ABOUT CLUTCH

As the leading global hub for B2B service providers, Clutch is the go-to platform for business leaders seeking to make informed partnership decisions. With over a million monthly users delving into its rich repository of client interviews and reviews, Clutch is a linchpin in the B2B sector. Celebrated for six years in a row as an Inc. 5000 fast-growth company and by the Washington Business Journal as a top contender among the private growth leaders in the DC area for 2023, Clutch's accolades reflect its pivotal role in shaping business narratives.