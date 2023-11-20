Live Webinar on the Tanker Sector: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET

Shipping Executives to Discuss the Tanker Sector's Current Trends & Outlook

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link will host a complimentary webinar on November 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on the Tanker shipping sector.



FEATURED PANELISTS

Paolo d’Amico, Chairman and CEO of d’Amico International Shipping (OTCQX: DMCOF) (Borsa Italiana: DIS)

Lars H. Barstad, CEO of Frontline Management AS (NYSE: FRO)

Lois K. Zabrocky, CEO of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW)

Ted C. Petrone, Vice Chairman of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM)

Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, CEO of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP)





MODERATED BY

Øystein Vaagen, Equity Research Analyst at Fearnley Securities





WEBINAR OVERVIEW

Participants will delve into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the crude and product tanker segments. While the two segments are distinct, the heightened geopolitical events in Ukraine and the Middle East necessitate a comprehensive discussion of both segments. This webinar promises to deliver an engaging conversation offering participants a deeper understanding of the crude and product tanker landscape.

WEBINAR STRUCTURE

The webinar will consist of a roundtable discussion with the moderator and the panelists. It will last for a total of one hour, with 45 minutes allotted for the panel discussion, followed by a 15-minute Q&A session.

About d’Amico International Shipping S.A.

d’Amico International Shipping S.A. is an indirect subsidiary of d’Amico Società di Navigazione S.p.A., one of the world’s leading privately owned marine transportation companies, and operates in the product tankers sector, comprising vessels that typically carry refined petroleum products, chemical and vegetable oils. d’Amico International Shipping S.A. indirectly controls, either through ownership or charter arrangements, a modern, high-tech and double-hulled fleet, ranging from 35,000 and 51,000 deadweight tons. The Company has a history and a long tradition of family enterprise and a worldwide presence with offices in key market maritime centres (London, Dublin, Monaco and Singapore).

The company’s shares are listed on the Milan Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “DIS” and on the OTCQX® Best Market in the US, under the ticker (OTCQX: DMCOF).

More information about d’Amico can be found at https://en.damicoship.com/

About Frontline plc

Frontline plc is a world leader in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined products.

The Company owns and operates one of the largest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of VLCCs, Suezmax tankers and LR2 / Aframax tankers. Due to Frontline’s brand, financial flexibility, and significant scale, it holds a unique position among its peers.

Frontline is listed on both the New York and Oslo Stock Exchanges under the symbol “FRO”.

More information about Frontline plc can be found at https://www.frontlineplc.cy/

About International Seaways, Inc.

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) is one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in International Flag markets. International Seaways owns and operates a fleet of 76 vessels, including 13 VLCCs, 13 Suezmaxes, five Aframaxes/LR2s, nine LR1s, of which two are newbuildings, and 36 MR tankers. International Seaways has an experienced team committed to the very best operating practices and the highest levels of customer service and operational efficiency. International Seaways is headquartered in New York City, NY.

International Seaways, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges under the symbol “INSW”

More information about International Seaways, Inc. can be found at www.intlseas.com

About Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) owns a controlling equity stake in Navios South American Logistics Inc., one of the largest infrastructure and logistics companies in the Hidrovia region of South America and an interest in Navios Maritime Partners L.P., a US publicly listed shipping company which owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges under the symbol “NM”

More information about Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. can be found at www.navios.com

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 30 years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 68 double-hull vessels, including four dual-fuel LNG powered aframax vessels, two DP2 shuttle tankers, two scrubber-fitted suezmax vessels and two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 8.4 million dwt.

TEN is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges under the symbol “TNP”.

More information about TEN can be found at www.tenn.gr

Forward-Looking Statements

These webinars and presentations may contain "forward-looking statements." Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the beliefs of each participating Company regarding future results, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Companies. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the participating companies, please refer to the regulatory filings of each participating company with the SEC.

Organizer – Capital Link, Inc

Founded in 1995, Capital Link provides Investor & Public Relations and Media services to several listed and private companies, including companies featured in these webinars. Our webinars, including the ones mentioned above, are for informational and educational purposes and should not be relied upon. They do not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities or investment advice or advice of any kind. The views expressed are not those of Capital Link which bears no responsibility for them. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of industry and investment conferences annually in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo. For additional information please visit: www.capitallink.com .

