Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Colorado - The Steinberg Law Group - Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Colorado is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer.
The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2023 were exposed decades ago.
Although Colorado's mountainous terrain is home to many deposits of naturally occurring asbestos, the majority of asbestos exposure in Colorado occured at industrial job sites. Specifically, most Coloradans who have come in contact with asbestos were exposed in refineries, mines, factories and power plants.
Known jobsites and companies with asbestos exposure in Colorado include, but are not limited to, Alamosa Power Plant, Four Corners Power Plant, Twin Lakes Power Plant, Martin Drake Power Plant, Pawnee Power Plant, Arapahoe Power Plant, Valmont Station, Cameo Power Plant, Hayden Power Plant, Valmont Powerhouse, LaCombe Power Plant, Trinidad Power Plant, Nucla Power Station, Ray D. Nixon Power Plant, Craig Power Station, Platte River Power Authority, Fort Saint Vrain Power Plant, Rocky Flats Power Plant, Western Foundries, Rawhide Energy Station, Zuni Generating Station, Comanche Generating Station, Conspeco, Inc., Acme Markets, Inc., American Smelting and Refining Company (ASARCO), American Stores Company, Boston Food Products Company, BURN-ZOL, Inc., CF&I Steel Corporation, Cox Construction, AT&T, Feeney Supply Company, Curtis Steel Company, D.S. Grimes & Son, DALCO Heating and Air Conditioning, Denver City Cable Railway Company, Denver Dry Goods Company, Denver Metal Supply, Day Mines, Inc., Iron Silver Mining Company, Leadville Gas and Electric Company, Leadville Light and power Company, Yak Mining and Milling and Tunnel Company, Mountain States Telephone & Telegraph Company, Eastman Kodak Company, Mountain States Engineering an Controls, Inc., Crane Company, Colorado Fuel & Iron Corporation, Morse Brothers Machinery Company, Feeney Industrial Insulation Company, Economy Mechanical Industries, Inc., Dravo Corporation, Longmont Beet Sugar Company, Douglas Jardine Sheetmetal, Dome Investment Group, LLC, Denver Union Stock Yards Company, Denver Tramway Company, Republican Construction Company, Denver Sewer Pipe and Clay Company, MSI Industries, National Biscuit Company, Madre Tierra Sugar, Morgan County Construction Company, Nielsen Plastering Company, Northwest Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Penn Specialty Chemicals, Philip Zang Brewing Company, Plateau Equipment Supply Company, RedSeal, Inc., Airways, Inc., General Iron Works, Natkin & Company, Reffel J. W. Metal Foundry, Inc., Theo L. Carson Company, Tibbetts Plumbing & Heating, Anheuser-Busch Company, Coors Brewery, Columbine Glass Company, Coors Porcelain Company, Dow Chemical Company, Fort Colling Light & Power, Port Collins Sugar Company, Larimer Light and Power Company, Gary Refining Company, Landmark Petroleum, Louisiana Pacific, Mesa Insulation, Standard Oil, Reid Rutherford Plumbing & Heating, Robinson Brick & Tile Company, Rocky Mountain Brewery, Roderick Ware, LLC, Rogers Heating & Cooling, Inc., Russell Stover Chocolates Plant, Sam Fox Sheet Metal Company, American Gilsonite Company, Climax Uranium Company, Munro Supply, Inc., Occidental Oil Shale, Inc., Redlands Water and Power Company, United States Vanadium Corporation, Walker-Lybarger Construction Company, Morey Mercantile Company, Mobil Corporation, Mine and Smelter Supply Company, Midwest Plumbing & Heating, Inc., Mead & Mount Construction, McPhee & McGinnity Lumber Company, May-Daniels & Fisher, Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad Company, Arkansas Valley Railway Light and Power Company, Centel Corporation, Peata Verde Silver Mining Company, Southern Colorado Power Company, Utilicorp United, Inc., United States Zinc Company, Standard Fire Brick Company, Rock Wool Insulating Company, Pueblo Traction and Lighting Company, Pueblo Street Railway Company, West Plains Energy, Smuggler-Union Hydroelectric Power Plant, Boulder Metal Products, Boulder Rolling Mills Company, IBM, D&S Mechanical, Great Western Sugar Company, Grant Watson Software, General Iron Works, General Electric Company, Gates Corporation, Gary-Williams Energy Corporation, Alamo Hotel and Garage Company, Alexander Industries, Inc., APEX Insulation, Abex Corporation, Advance Neon Sign Company, American Beet Sugar Company, American Crystal Sugar Company, Oxnard Construction Company, American Smelting and Refining Company, Armour & Company, Arizona Marble Company, LLC, Armstrong Contracting & Supply (AC&S), Citizens Light, Heat and Power Company, Colorado Springs Electric Company, Colorado Springs Light, Heat and Power Company, Colorado Springs Rapid Transit Railway Company, J.C. St. John Plumbing and Heating Company, Electric Installation Company, Hawkins & Davis Crosswell Barnett Machine Company, Trinidad Electric Light, Heat and Power Company, Trinidad Electric Railroad Company, Trinidad Electric Transmission Railway and Gas Company, Trindad Sheetmetal, Gosnell Construction, LLC, Golden Cycle Mining and Reduction Company, Empire Acoustics & Fireproof, El Paso Electric Company, Corley Coal Company, Las Animas Electric Company, Olson Plumbing & Heating Company, Hudson Energy Company, Strong Gold Mining Company, Western Forge Corporation, Asamera Oil, Conoco Oil, Continental Oil Company, Martin-Marietta Materials, MacArthur Company, Rocky Mountain Service, Inc., Schmidt Incinerators Company, Shell Chemical, Kodak Alaris, Inc., Union Oil, Karl Schmidt Manufacturing, K. & B. Packing and Provision Company, Johns-Manville Corporation, JD Insulation, International Rubber Company, Hendrie & Bolthoff Manufacturing & Supply Company, Southern Sierras Power Company, Monfort Packing Company, Stearns-Roger Manufacturing Company, Swift Beef Company, The Denver Brick and Pipe Company, Thermetic Products, Inc., Tony Capra Plumbing & Heating Company, Total Petroleum of North America, Union Pacific Railroad Company, United Sheet Metal Company, Hallack-Sayre-Newton Lumber Company, Ultramar Diamond, Louis S. Fox Sheet Metal Company, Littleton Creamery, Lindrooth, Schubart & Company, Lauren Burt, Inc., Colorado-Ute Electric Association, Inc., Kuner Pickle Company, Kitayama Brothers, B.H. Lichter & Company, Bay Petroleum, Inc., Vail Associates, Inc., Van Genderen Service Company, Western Chemcial, Western Iron Mills, Westinghouse Electric & Manufacturing Company, Wheeler Metals, William E. Russell Coal Company, Worthington Pump & Machinery Corporation, Xcel Energy, Chevron Corporation, Colorado Coal and Iron Company, Colorado Fuel and Iron Company, Colorado Laundry Company, Coppers Company, Inc., Dana Corporation, McKinney Concrete Products, LLC, Nuckolls Packing Company, Pueblo and Suburban Traction Lighting Company, Pueblo By Products Company, Pueblo Smelting and Refining Company, Walter's Brewing Company, Colorado Ice and Cold Storage Company, Colorado Packing and Provision Company, Public Service Company of Colorado, Lowry Air Force Base, Fitzsimons Army Medical Center,
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California.
