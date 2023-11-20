Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,444 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,612 in the last 365 days.

NAV Memo

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“KFA”) announces that the net asset value per share (NAV) of KraneShares China Innovation ETF (“KGRO”) as of Friday Nov. 17, 2023 was $13.86. This value differs from the originally posted NAV of $10.65.

The NAV adjustment was a result of an error in calculating the NAV.

For more information about the Funds available in the US, visit: https://kraneshares.com/.

Important Notes

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.kraneshares.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Risk Disclosures:

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

The KraneShares ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Company (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, the Investment Adviser for the Fund.

Contact: 
Joseph Dube
joseph.dube@kraneshares.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

NAV Memo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more