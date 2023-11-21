Smoothie Sensation Baja Smoothies Launches National Franchise Expansion
Since our inception in 2002, we set out to create our own special proprietary blends and recipes. Baja Smoothies offers both smoothie fans and prospective franchise candidates a tremendous value.”WOODBURY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 20 years, Baja Smoothies has been serving up its signature all natural fruit smoothies throughout the United States. The traveling fruit smoothie mainstay has been run by President and Founder, Chad Warzeka, and has been serving up smiles at major destination public events with their delicious, hand blended smoothies that can’t be beaten. Whether you have visited a county fair, art show or at a catered event in your hometown, you likely have enjoyed their signature smoothies and unparalleled customer service experience.
Baja Smoothies is currently offering entrepreneurs and smoothie lovers an opportunity to own and operate their very own Baja Smoothie mobile smoothie operation through their new national franchise program. "No prior experience is required. We provide comprehensive training and ongoing support through their Baja Smoothie University training program," says Chad Warzeka, President and Founder.
“Since our inception in 2002, we set out to create our own special proprietary blends and recipes. Today, Baja Smoothies offers both smoothie fans and prospective franchise candidates a tremendous value. Our smoothies are not only delicious and provide fat-free options but are also made from the finest fresh fruits. Our products are also gluten free, nut free, cholesterol free options, and soy free,” says Warzeka
"Baja Smoothies offers investors an easy to operate and an affordable franchise opportunity in the upward trending mobile fast casual space without the burdensome operating overhead, such as rent on an actual store that can negatively impact a business," says Robert Katz, Managing Director and Senior Franchise Advisor with The Stanwood Group.
“The smoothie market is worth between $7.09bn and $12bn globally and is predicted to grow at a rate of 6.3% annually between 2023 and 2029,” says Warzeka.
Baja Smoothies is looking forward to helping people be successful in their own franchise business and to create their own legacy.
