Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,256 in the last 365 days.

Smoothie Sensation Baja Smoothies Launches National Franchise Expansion

Chad Warzeka, Founder & Owner

Franchise Opportunities

Smoothie Sensation Baja Smoothies Launches National Franchise Expansion

Since our inception in 2002, we set out to create our own special proprietary blends and recipes. Baja Smoothies offers both smoothie fans and prospective franchise candidates a tremendous value.”
— Chad Warzeka
WOODBURY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 20 years, Baja Smoothies has been serving up its signature all natural fruit smoothies throughout the United States. The traveling fruit smoothie mainstay has been run by President and Founder, Chad Warzeka, and has been serving up smiles at major destination public events with their delicious, hand blended smoothies that can’t be beaten. Whether you have visited a county fair, art show or at a catered event in your hometown, you likely have enjoyed their signature smoothies and unparalleled customer service experience.

Baja Smoothies is currently offering entrepreneurs and smoothie lovers an opportunity to own and operate their very own Baja Smoothie mobile smoothie operation through their new national franchise program. "No prior experience is required. We provide comprehensive training and ongoing support through their Baja Smoothie University training program," says Chad Warzeka, President and Founder.

“Since our inception in 2002, we set out to create our own special proprietary blends and recipes. Today, Baja Smoothies offers both smoothie fans and prospective franchise candidates a tremendous value. Our smoothies are not only delicious and provide fat-free options but are also made from the finest fresh fruits. Our products are also gluten free, nut free, cholesterol free options, and soy free,” says Warzeka

"Baja Smoothies offers investors an easy to operate and an affordable franchise opportunity in the upward trending mobile fast casual space without the burdensome operating overhead, such as rent on an actual store that can negatively impact a business," says Robert Katz, Managing Director and Senior Franchise Advisor with The Stanwood Group.

“The smoothie market is worth between $7.09bn and $12bn globally and is predicted to grow at a rate of 6.3% annually between 2023 and 2029,” says Warzeka.

Baja Smoothies is looking forward to helping people be successful in their own franchise business and to create their own legacy.

Chad Warzeka
Baja Smoothies
+1 651-335-3001
email us here

You just read:

Smoothie Sensation Baja Smoothies Launches National Franchise Expansion

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more