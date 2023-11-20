Attorney General Josh Stein Sues Flowers Flooring

For Immediate Release:

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today filed a lawsuit against Flowers Flooring in Cornelius for allegedly defrauding North Carolinians by accepting payment for materials that were never delivered or floor installations that were not started or completed. The Department of Justice has received more than 80 complaints against Flowers Flooring for their allegedly unlawful practices.

“People work hard for their money, and home renovations are expensive,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m taking Flowers Flooring to court for failing to deliver on its promises and so they can’t take advantage of any more North Carolinians.”

Flowers Flooring sells and advertises flooring materials and installations in the Charlotte and Winston-Salem areas. The company allegedly started deceiving their customers by telling them that the product they wanted was backordered by suppliers, but required customers to pay deposits in advance. After this, Flowers Flooring promised installations by a certain date but failed to deliver or install the product while also failing to provide refunds for their failed promises.

Attorney General Stein is seeking preliminary and permanent injunctive relief, restitution for consumers, civil penalties, and other monetary penalties. If you believe you or someone you know has been treated unlawfully by Flowers Flooring, please file a consumer complaint with our office at www.ncdoj.gov/complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

