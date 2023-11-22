Eccentex and Aptiva Corp Announce Partnership
I’m excited to see how quickly we can expand our network and serve our customers better with the help of valued partners like Aptiva in this region.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eccentex and Aptiva Corp. are announcing a technology partnership to deliver AI powered Business Automation Solutions to Enterprise and Midmarket customers in the Middle East and Africa.
“Our technology partnership with Aptiva Corp. will extend our capabilities and enable us to deploy Eccentex HyperAutomation Cloud solutions closer to our customers in the Middle East and Africa. I’m excited to see how quickly we can expand our network and serve our customers better with the help of valued partners like Aptiva in this region.” – Alex Stein, CEO of Eccentex.
“Together with a dynamically growing Process Automation company like Eccentex, we can develop, deploy, and support high value Business Automation solutions for our valued clients. Our aim is to offer all enterprise and midmarket customers in this region access to the innovative Eccentex Low-Code/No-Code platform.” – Swamy Boyapati, Executive Director and COO of Aptiva Corp.
The companies are committed to deliver best-in-class solutions for anyone who wants to leverage the power of AI-assisted Process Management, Email Automation, Knowledge Orchestration and Dynamic Case Management to advance Digital Transformation.
Eccentex HyperAutomation Cloud is powered with platform level AI services that optimize Use Cases in case management, email automation, sentiment and intent analytics, knowledge management, interaction personalization, sensitive personal information masking, key data extraction, agent assistance, and fraud prevention, among others.
Learn more about our AI services on www.eccentex.ai.
Eccentex HyperAutomation Cloud is an open platform that can be integrated easily with 3rd party applications or customer owned and homegrown systems through platform level open APIs.
Learn more about Eccentex integration capabilities on www.eccentex.io.
About Eccentex
Eccentex delivers cloud-based Business Automation capabilities to customers in all size across all industries for customer service modernization, journey orchestration and back-office automation. Eccentex’s flexible and unified HyperAutomation Cloud platform empowers businesses to rapidly deploy, easily extend and effortlessly change business applications to meet their strategic goals and keep up with the ever-changing customer needs.
Throughout its history, Eccentex has delivered award-winning capabilities in Dynamic Case Management and Business Process Automation to help the world’s leading brands and government entities to achieve breakthrough results in short term. With Eccentex businesses can achieve their Digital Transformation goals without sacrificing human centricity.
Read more on www.eccentex.com
About Aptiva Corp
Aptiva Corp is a leading digital & IT services brand under which a team dedicated professionals in US, UAE, Africa & India collaborate to provide IT consulting, digital marketing, talent acquisition related services to large enterprises and SMEs globally.
With 15 years of experience Aptiva works like an extension to your team allowing you to focus on your core business. Driven by holistic knowledge in latest technologies, Aptiva delivers high performance, scalable and extensible solutions to fulfil client’s needs.
Read more on www.aptivacorp.com
