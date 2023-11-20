GreaterHeat Launches Generative AI B2B Products & Services

A Tri-Layered Approach to Empowering Enterprise AI Integration

SINGAPORE , Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreaterHeat Pte Ltd (GreaterHeat), a Singapore-headquartered visionary in AI and Web3 Infrastructure solutions, proudly announces today the official launch of its Generative AI B2B Products & Services. Designed to enable seamless integration of blockchain storage, cloud computing, and edge computing, GreaterHeat's tri-layered service architecture offers a suite of services catering to every stage of an AI project.

First Layer - Robust Foundations: At the base, GreaterHeat provides solid infrastructure support, offering secure decentralised data storage solutions and scalable computational resources. With data centers strategically located in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Texas, USA, clients are assured of top-tier data security and access.

Second Layer - Accelerating AI: Tailored for enterprises with AI model R&D capabilities, GreaterHeat offers GPU and technological support to streamline model training and inference, addressing scalability and efficiency.

Third Layer - Comprehensive AI Solutions: As the pinnacle of its service offerings, GreaterHeat offers comprehensive AI solutions, overseeing all aspects from data handling, model establishment to final deployment, ideal for businesses aiming for rapid AI adoption without the need to set up their own AI team.

GreaterHeat's generative AI services are tailored for corporate clients who can leverage AI to optimize business processes, enhance efficiency, and drive cost reductions. In an era marked by AI breakthroughs like ChatGPT and Midjourney, GreaterHeat stands as a pillar for companies aspiring to create sector-specific AI innovations.

"Generative AI is transforming the enterprise landscape, and at GreaterHeat, we're unlocking its potential for every business. Our bespoke three-tiered service suite is more than a product — it's a partnership. We believe in powering innovation while safeguarding the trust our clients place in us," stated David Li, Chairman and CEO of GreaterHeat. "Our commitment to privacy, security, and efficiency is unwavering, as is our dedication to propelling our clients to the forefront of their industries."

GreaterHeat places great emphasis on maintaining robust data privacy and ensuring that users have complete ownership of their personal information. The company prioritizes earning the trust of its users and rigorously adheres to the highest global standards for data compliance.

By implementing transparent practices and providing users with control over their data, GreaterHeat empowers individuals in the digital space. Leveraging the capabilities of Web3 technology, the company ensures that users can manage, monitor, and control access to their data with ease and security.

With a focus on Asia's vast potential for AI, GreaterHeat is poised to tap into the region's expansive market, drive industrial innovation, and address pressing societal challenges. The company invites forward-thinking businesses to embark on an AI journey marked by integrity, innovation, and insight. With GreaterHeat, the future of AI integration is here.

About GreaterHeat Pte Ltd:

Founded in Singapore in 2021, GreaterHeat swiftly emerged as a standout in the tech arena, specializing in AI and Web3 infrastructure. Transitioning from its roots as a blockchain service provider, the company evolved into a premier Web3 gateway, offering an extensive array of blockchain technology services. Anchored by an unwavering dedication to Web3 principles, GreaterHeat deftly ventured into pioneering AI infrastructure. This strategic shift involved substantial investments in computing and storage capabilities to navigate the intricacies of AI infrastructure. For more info about GreaterHeat, please visit: www.greaterheat.com



