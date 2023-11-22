INDEPENDENT BOARD DIRECTOR AND GLOBAL EXECUTIVE LUCIE CLAIRE VINCENT ORTIZ AWARDED THE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Lucie Claire has now earned two of our global credentials and is quickly establishing herself as a valuable board candidate, with deep knowledge, strategic insight, and a forward-looking mindset.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® Lucie Claire Vincent Ortiz of Connecticut, in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Lucie Claire is a consumer products leader of P&Ls for Fortune 100 companies with extensive international experience in transformation, innovation, business strategy, general management, and global operations. She has spent over 30 years in senior executive positions with large multinational consumer product companies, as well as mentoring startups in retail technology, consumer goods and consumer healthtech, and nonprofit organizations. Most recently, she was the President/Managing Director for the Andean Region in Latin America at Philip Morris International. Previously, she was Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Home Care category at Colgate-Palmolive headquarters in New York. Lucie Claire spent seven years in Asia as Vice President and General Manager and earlier in Latin America as General Manager. At the board level, she has served as Chair and President of Philip Morris International Colombia, Co-President at International Women’s Forum CT, Secretary and Finance Committee Member at GallopNYC, and a Board Member of Club 30% Ecuador. Lucie Claire is a member of WomenExecs on Boards (WEoB) and recently completed a Women on Boards Succeeding as Corporate Director Program at Harvard Business School.
"Lucie Claire has now earned two of our global credentials and is quickly establishing herself as a valuable board candidate," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "She has demonstrated deep knowledge, strategic insight, and a forward-looking mindset in our cohort studies, and I look forward to her expanding service at the board level."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“The Board Members’ Course on Risk® is a comprehensive program taught by a strong faculty and experts with vast board experience,” said Ms. Vincent Ortiz. “It is a highly relevant and valuable course that focuses on the positive and effective governance of risk-taking and that further enhances the knowledge of the Board of Directors to perform the fiduciary responsibilities of the duty of care and business judgment rule,” she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
