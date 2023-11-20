Job opportunity: assistant professor of oceanography

Job No: 527201

The Oceanography Department of the College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences (CFOS) at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) seeks applications from exceptional candidates for a tenure-track faculty position that comes with 9-months annual support from the State of Alaska. We invite applicants who will further the mission of the Department and College by adding depth to our research programs and course offerings. Applications are especially encouraged from individuals working in chemical, biological, fisheries, or geological oceanography, or in closely-related fields of expertise. These appointments are intended to be at the rank of Assistant Professor. The position will be located in Fairbanks, Alaska.

CFOS offers M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Oceanography, Marine Biology and Fisheries, as well as a B.S. in Fisheries and Marine Sciences, a B.A. in Fisheries, Minors in Marine Science and Fisheries, Master of Marine Policy, Master of Marine Studies and Blue MBA degree programs. The UAF campus houses the Ocean Acidification Research Center, the Nutrient Analytical Facility, the Alaska Stable Isotope Facility, a Multi-Collector ICP-MS, the Advanced Instrumentation Laboratory (AIL), and the Genomics Core Laboratory. CFOS coastal facilities include the Seward Marine Center, which operates the ice-capable Global-Class R/V Sikuliaq, the NOAA-UAF Kasitsna Bay Laboratory, and the Lena Point Fisheries Facility. CFOS has over 100 faculty, researchers and staff based throughout Alaska, more than 100 graduate students engaged in thesis research in Alaska waters and throughout the world, and a growing undergraduate degree program.

To thrive in this role, candidates must have the ability to teach core courses and/or develop new specialty oceanography courses for the graduate and undergraduate academic programs. They must also have the ability to develop a robust externally-funded research program and demonstrate a strong research and publication record appropriate to a candidate’s experience and date of degree. Candidates will be expected to undertake public and University service activities. Experience effectively mentoring graduate and undergraduate students is highly desirable. Individuals who collaborate with colleagues in other disciplines and institutions will flourish in CFOS.

• Although not limited to the following disciplinary foci, expertise is sought in one or more of the following areas: marine biogeochemistry, fisheries acoustics, geological processes, satellite oceanography, ecological/ecosystem modeling.

• Prior experience working with resource management agencies, coastal communities, and/or Tribal organizations.

• Post-doctoral and teaching experience is highly desirable.

