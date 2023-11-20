Bee Line Support OR Cleaning Training Center: Now Up and Running
A First In The Medical Cleaning Services Industry, this Center Is Providing Bee Line’s Team with Immediate, Hands-on Infection Prevention training.
One of our key pillars here at Bee Line Support is holding an extremely high regard for training our team”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bee Line Support, a leading medical-grade cleaning provider, recently opened a new state-of-the-art OR Cleaning Training Center at its headquarters in Chicago, Illinois. Since June, this state-of-the-art facility has provided the company’s front-line workers with immediate, hands-on Infection Prevention training.
— Jamie Henry, Beeline Support CEO
“Our new Center enables us to offer enhanced education to all of our staff– a particularly valuable offering for our current and future clients in this post-pandemic environment. Infectious outbreaks have the potential to shut down healthcare facilities or practices, leading to catastrophic consequences for their business. We're committed to ensuring this never happens." says Jamie Henry, CEO
The new OR Cleaning Training Center is the first of its kind in the commercial cleaning services industry. Featuring exact replicas of an exam room, lavatory, and operating room from Illinois’ most prominent medical system. The center facilitates regular trainings on infection prevention, deep cleaning, and disinfection techniques, ensuring employees are always prepared to deliver the highest standards of cleanliness and safety to Bee Line’s hospital, healthcare, and surgery center clients.
In addition to operating room cleaning and other medical cleaning services, Bee Line Support also offers a wide range of janitorial services appropriate for schools, banks, offices, and corporate facilities, warehouse, distribution and cold storage facilities, and labs and cleanrooms, including deep cleaning, high-touch point disinfecting porters, and coronavirus disinfection misting.
To learn more about the state-of-the-art cleaning services available from Bee Line Support, please visit BeeLineSupport.com.
About Bee Line Support
Founded in October of 1966 as an appliance repair shop with just 10 employees, Bee Line Support has never stopped growing. With 550 employees now spanning across all of Chicagoland and into Wisconsin and Indiana, Bee Line maintains an intense focus on highly specialized medical-grade cleaning services, impeccable customer service, and hiring and training the best of the best, setting them apart from their competitors.
Headquartered in the vibrant Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago, Bee Line Support is proud to be immersed within the community. As one of the few certified medical-grade cleaning companies in the region, Bee Line provides the most efficient cleaning services, advanced technology, well-trained teams, and immediate customer service available.
Meg Simon
Beeline Support
+1 312-233-5463
msimon@beelinesupport.com