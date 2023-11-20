MyTown Health Partners Expands Healthcare Presence in Morgantown, KY
MyTown Health Partners Expands St. Camillus Urgent Care & Family Practice with a 5th Location Expanding Access to Medical Care in KentuckyMORGANTOWN, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, MyTown Health Partners ("MTHP"), a comprehensive practice management services organization recently formed by Webster Equity Partners, is proud to announce a significant development in Morgantown, Kentucky. MyTown has added a 5th location to St. Camillus Urgent Care and Family Practice in Morgantown, KY. This strategic integration marks another important step forward for our mission of ensuring access to high quality and outcome driven health care for rural and medically underserved communities.
The practice, now known as St. Camillus Urgent Care & Family Practice, is located at 1116 S Main St Suite 5A, Morgantown, KY 42261. Patients will benefit from the convenience of access to top-quality healthcare services, including immediate access to telehealth services.
"Today marks an important moment in our journey to ensure access to exceptional healthcare solutions to medically underserved communities in Kentucky." said Matt Flynn, CEO of MyTown Health Partners. “This integration demonstrates our dedication to supporting and investing in our partner practices as we collaboratively expand access to care. In this case, we are excited to work closely with St. Camillus as it expands its reach into Morgantown to support the delivery of primary and urgent care services.”
This location marks MyTown Health Partner’s 5th practice in Kentucky, further strengthening MyTown Health Partners' commitment to delivering high-quality care to underserved communities.
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, MyTown Health Partners aims to partner with high-quality leading rural and urban healthcare providers who wish to pursue a strategic partnership with the capital, resources, and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued success in their local markets. By partnering with MTHP, physicians will continue to be able to focus on delivering excellent patient care to their communities while benefiting from collaboration with MyTown Health Partners’ resources, management team, and targeted investments. If interested in learning more about a partnership with MyTown Health Partners, contact Kathleen Testa at ktesta@mytownhealthpartners.com
ABOUT MY TOWN HEALTH PARTNERS
MyTown Health Partners is a growing network of mission driven healthcare providers that share a focus on delivering high-quality, outcome driven care to medically underserved communities. For additional information on MyTown Health Partners, please visit www.mytownhealthpartners.com.
ABOUT WEBSTER EQUITY PARTNERS
Founded in 2003, Webster is a private equity firm that focuses on high-impact growth strategies that seek to deliver optimal outcomes for our investors, portfolio companies, and the communities that we serve. Our mission is to deliver superior returns to our partners through the investment in and development of purpose driven patient-centric healthcare organizations dedicated to providing best of class clinical care and service to their patients. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit https://websterequitypartners.com/
