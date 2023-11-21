BOARD MEMBER AND AUDIT COMMITTEE CHAIR M. SEMRA KURAN FIRST IN TÜRKIYE AWARDED THE CERTIFICATE IN CYBER RISK GOVERNANCE℠
Semra has now attained two of our global credentials, demonstrating her deep commitment to continuous learning and that she is someone who can bring extensive value to board conversations.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ to M. Semra Kuran of Istanbul, Türkiye. She is the first in Türkiye to earn this global credential.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Semra serves as a board member and chair of the audit committee for ING Türkiye, a member of the board of directors for ING Securities; ING Leasing and Türkiye Finans Yöneticileri Vakfı - Finans Kulüp, a professional association developing Istanbul as a financial center and supporting Turkish finance sector institutions, and an advisory board member for YASED International Investors Association of Turkey and Genç Başarı Eğitim Vakfı - Junior Achievement Türkiye. She is also a former board member of the Risk Managers Association of Türkiye. Semra is a designated International Finance Corporation (IFC) Nominee Director. In her past executive work, she served as the director of risk management for Garanti BBVA. Semra earned her MS, Banking and Finance from Istanbul Bilgi University and BS, Engineering from Middle East Technical University.
"Semra has now attained two of our global credentials, demonstrating her deep commitment to continuous learning," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "To me, this is always an indication of someone who can bring value to a board conversation, especially someone with Semra’s extensive and impressive background in the board and executive suite."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
"This is an all-encompassing program that enlightens participants on the pivotal role technology plays in an institution's performance, emphasizing the critical aspect of risk governance within this framework, enriched with robust conceptual knowledge and practical case studies,” said Ms. Kuran. “My appreciation goes to the DCRO Institute for developing such a robust program, enhancing the contributions Board members can offer to organizations by equipping them with pertinent questions to navigate this immensely intricate subject effectively,” she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
