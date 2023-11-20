2023 Face of Horror Announced

Introducing the 2023 Face of Horror

Nell McGee receives $13k and a photoshoot with Kane Hodder to be featured in Rue Morgue.

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tens of thousands of horror enthusiasts, ghastly creators, and macabre artists came together to compete for $13,000 and a photoshoot at the Woodbury–Story House (as seen in True Blood, American Horror Story, and Amityville: The Evil Escapes) with Kane Hodder (known for his iconic portrayals in Friday the 13th, Parts 7 - 10), which will be featured in Rue Morgue.

The stakes were high as fans, family, and friends assembled to support their favorite horror fan. From the shadows of a quaint rural town in Maine emerges the 2023 Face of Horror, Nell McGee. Now residing outside Atlanta, Georgia, the self-taught SFX artist shared, "My mother is a huge horror fan — I'm not really scared of horror movies because my mom introduced them to me as a kid.”

During the quarter-finals of the competition, participants were summoned to unleash their creativity by submitting a short video showcasing their most horrifying work (e.g., costume, special FX makeup, acting, sculpture[s], artwork, etc.) for another opportunity to meet Hodder. Dan Smith, a New York-based camera operator, was the chosen one out of hundreds of submissions. Hodder said, “His film was well written, acted, and edited. I laughed my ass off and watched it ten times." Still in disbelief, Smith is now destined for Hollywood to meet the man behind the mask.

Beyond the fright, the Face of Horror Competition has not forgotten the spirit of giving. Face of Horror, LLC will donate a portion of the net proceeds from this year's Competition to the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to offering financial and emotional support to families of children battling cancer nationwide and funding critical childhood cancer research.

Those interested in learning more about the Face of Horror Competition can visit faceofhorror.org.