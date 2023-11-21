Surplus Record Featured on Fox Business Network's "Industry Marvels"

CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surplus Record, the leading online marketplace to sell or buy used, new, and surplus industrial machinery and equipment, has been featured on "Industry Marvels" airing weeknights on the Fox Business Network.

Celebrating 99 years of service, Surplus Record has established itself as a cornerstone in the machinery and equipment industry, connecting thousands of dealers and individual sellers with buyers across North America. What began as a monthly catalog in 1924 has evolved into the premier publisher and online platform for machine tools, electric motors, generators, processing equipment, circuit breakers, and all other major industrial equipment in the U.S., championing quality and fostering enduring connections in the manufacturing sector.

Surplus Record's feature on "Industry Marvels" underscores its commitment to excellence and innovation in the industrial marketplace. For more information about Surplus Record and its services, please visit surplusrecord.com/about/.

"Industry Marvels" is produced by the Award Production Group, which has been showcasing North America's most innovative and unique manufacturers since 2010. Tune into Fox Business Network weeknights to catch more features on industry leaders.

For more on "Industry Marvels," visit manufacturingmarvels.com.