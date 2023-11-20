VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES SUPPORTS VETERAN-OWNED BUSINESSES BY BECOMING A NVBDC CORPORATE MEMBER
Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
NVBDC welcomes Vitesco Technologies as their newest Corporate MemberDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Vitesco Technologies as its newest Corporate Member. Vitesco Technologies is committed to supporting the NVBDC Certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). This includes an ongoing effort to enhance their outreach to secure SD/VOBs in their procurement opportunities.
Vitesco Technologies is a leading international provider of advanced vehicle technologies and electrification solutions for the automotive industry. With a focus on sustainable mobility, Vitesco Technologies develops innovative products and systems that help reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency. The company has more than 38,000 employees worldwide and operates in approximately 50 locations.
Through its membership in the NVBDC, Vitesco Technologies will have access to a network of certified veteran-owned businesses, as well as tools and resources to help them grow and succeed. The company will also have the opportunity to participate in NVBDC events and initiatives focused on advancing supplier diversity and supporting veteran entrepreneurs.
"We are proud to welcome Vitesco Technologies as our newest corporate member and look forward to working with them to promote supplier diversity and economic opportunity for our nation's veteran-owned businesses," said Keith King, Founder & CEO of NVBDC. "Vitesco's commitment to diversity and inclusion is commendable and we are excited to have them as part of our community."
At Vitesco Technologies, the company is committed to cultivating and celebrating diversity, from the recruitment and retention of talented employees to its supplier partners, and ultimately to their customers and the consumers they serve. The company understands the value and benefits diverse suppliers bring to its organization and is committed to creating an industry-leading supplier diversity program.
“At Vitesco Technologies we are excited to support veteran-owned businesses and the NVBDC,” said Anthony Esposito, Vitesco Technologies’ Head of Purchasing & Supplier Quality Management and Executive Lead for Vitesco’s Supplier Diversity Champions Committee. “In addition to many other benefits, we see how Supplier Diversity supports our sustainability goals through localization efforts, which in turn creates economic opportunities in the communities where we live and work.”
To find out more information please visit the Vitesco Technologies Supplier Diversity page here.
The National Veteran Business Development Council is the leading certifying body for veteran-owned businesses in the United States. The NVBDC provides certification and support to veteran-owned businesses, as well as education and training programs for corporations seeking to increase supplier diversity. The organization's mission is to promote supplier diversity and economic opportunity for certified service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses.
For more information on this opportunity with Vitesco Technologies and to learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB additional support is available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
