The Lutgert Companies Introduces Naples Auto Vault

A high-end concept for the auto enthusiast, Naples Auto Vault is set to revolutionize luxury auto and storage condominiums

DROPBOX: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/y3u3uj5kxqkmlzwi0zkkw/h?rlkey=g0jqrmpwindryj9lqp4e3oy60&dl=0



PHOTO CREDIT : The Lutgert Companies

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lutgert Companies, holding company of Premier Sotheby's International Realty, is pleased to announce the development of a prestigious luxury auto and storage condominium community, Naples Auto Vault, slated for completion in 2025. Located in the heart of Naples, the state-of-the-art facility is poised to redefine the concept of climate-controlled storage spaces for prized possessions, catering to a diverse array of assets, including luxury cars, boats, motorcycles and RVs. Condominiums will come in various sizes with options that suit individual needs.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.



Located in Naples at 7007 Airport Road North, just south of Orange Blossom Drive, Naples Auto Vault will offer the future of luxury storage; an exclusive and customizable environment within a gated community. This enclave of auto and storage condominiums provides passionate collectors and enthusiasts a unique space to store their investments and indulge in their passions, all while enjoying the following features:

Key Features:

Convenient Location: Situated in vibrant Naples, Florida, the facility is easily accessible.

Situated in vibrant Naples, Florida, the facility is easily accessible. Professionally Landscaped: The surroundings are thoughtfully landscaped to create a beautiful and serene environment.

The surroundings are thoughtfully landscaped to create a beautiful and serene environment. Privacy Wall: The community is enclosed by a privacy wall, ensuring discretion and access control.

The community is enclosed by a privacy wall, ensuring discretion and access control. Electronically Controlled Entry Gates: Gated entrances enhance control of access.

Gated entrances enhance control of access. Storm Integrity: Built to 160 mph wind rating.

Built to 160 mph wind rating. Flood Elevation: Finished floor to be above the base flood elevation.

Finished floor to be above the base flood elevation. Fire Protection: Includes fire sprinklers, fire alarm and fully monitored.



Standard Features:

Mezzanine: Condominiums come with a mezzanine space for added flexibility.

Condominiums come with a mezzanine space for added flexibility. First-Level Full Bath: A full bath with shower providing convenience for visits.

A full bath with shower providing convenience for visits. Individually Climate-Controlled: Protect assets in a climate-controlled environment.

Protect assets in a climate-controlled environment. LED Lighting: Ensuring efficient and vibrant lighting within each unit.

Ensuring efficient and vibrant lighting within each unit. Owner-Only Video-Enabled Access Control: Enhanced access control measures for peace of mind.

Enhanced access control measures for peace of mind. Front- and Rear-Entry Pedestrian Doors: Multiple points of access for convenience.

Multiple points of access for convenience. 20-foot Ceilings: Accommodate larger vehicles and storage requirements.

Accommodate larger vehicles and storage requirements. 125-Amp Electrical Service: Ample power supply for variety of needs.

Ample power supply for variety of needs. 14-Foot Overhead Door: Easy access for vehicles and equipment.

Easy access for vehicles and equipment. 6-Inch Concrete Floor: Enhanced slab for durability.

Optional add-on items include elevators, custom designs, car lifts, epoxy and tile floor coverings, wet bars, wine storage solutions, built-in humidors, saunas and interior design services.

For more information, call 239.427.4950, email info@NaplesAutoVault.com or visit www.NaplesAutoVault.com.

Quote:

"The Lutgert Companies is proud to launch this new project for our community. As leaders in innovative design and construction, we are steadfast in our pursuit of advancing the standard of luxury — Naples Auto Vault is committed to providing the ultimate sanctuary for your most valuable assets.”

— Erik Lutgert, vice president, The Lutgert Companies

About The Lutgert Companies

A prominent member of Southwest Florida's business community since 1964, The Lutgert Companies has set the standard for creative, progressive and environmentally responsible development. The company's projects include a portfolio of residential and commercial properties in Florida and North Carolina, each bearing the original trademark of its commitment to excellence. For more information, visit lutgert.com.

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

Media Contact:

Elise Ramer

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

elise.ramer@premiersir.com

P: 941.587.0257