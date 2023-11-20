Patriot Mobile Celebrates Its Ten-Year Anniversary

Grapevine, Texas, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grapevine, Texas - Patriot Mobile, America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, proudly announces its milestone 10th anniversary. From humble beginnings in a one-room office with three visionaries and a loyal dog, Patriot Mobile has experienced remarkable growth, expanding by over 800 percent in the last four years alone.

Guided by a commitment to faith, family and freedom, Glenn Story, CEO of Patriot Mobile, expressed his gratitude for the company’s success, “As we celebrate a decade of service, we are humbled and grateful for the journey that God has led us on. Whether you are a single user, a family of ten, or a business owner with a thousand lines, we have wireless solutions for you.”

Patriot Mobile stands apart in the telecommunications industry by offering customers the ability to have multiple networks on a single phone with one convenient bill. This innovative approach ensures connectivity and convenience for Patriot Mobile’s growing customer base.

“Our growth is a testament to the millions of Americans who believe in the values we stand for,” said Jenny Story, Patriot Mobile’s Chief Operating Officer, and Glenn Story’s wife. “Patriot Mobile is not just a wireless provider; we are a community of like-minded individuals working together in this journey towards a stronger, more connected America.”

In 2023, Patriot Mobile launched Patriot Mobile Español, reaching the Hispanic market by offering reliable cellular service that aligns with the community’s rich culture and deeply rooted family values. Also in 2023, Patriot Mobile aligned with America’s Pharmacy Source and its online club, My Free Pharmacy, a revolutionary membership program offering members the most prescribed drugs in the pharmaceutical industry for free.

As Patriot Mobile enters its second decade of service, the company remains committed to providing reliable wireless solutions, unwavering US-based customer support, and continued contributions to the causes that define its mission. In 2024 and beyond, Patriot Mobile is extending its impact to the financial, security, and connectivity industries to further bolster the Red Economy.

Patriot Mobile is America’s ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has given Americans a conservative alternative for their cell service by providing dependable nationwide coverage on 4G and 5G networks and exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Patriot Mobile gives a portion of every dollar earned to support organizations that align with our Four Pillars of Giving:

• First Amendment

• Second Amendment

• Sanctity of Life

• Military, Veterans and First Responder Heroes

Patriot Mobile’s mission is to passionately defend our God-given constitutional rights and freedoms, and to glorify God always.

