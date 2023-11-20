Byline Bank Celebrates ‘Small Business Everyday’

Going beyond Small Business Saturday to recognize the impact small businesses have on their communities year-round

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the preferred banking partner for small businesses, Byline Bank recognizes the outsized role small businesses have in helping their communities thrive and understands the importance of supporting these businesses year-round. This year, Byline invites the community to go beyond Small Business Saturday to recognize Small Business Everyday.



Beginning last week and running through the end of December, Byline will celebrate its inspiring small business banking customers who are making an impact in their communities by profiling one business banking customer per day on social media.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our communities and are integral to creating vibrant places to live and work,” said Stephen Ball, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Banking at Byline Bank. “While Small Business Saturday helps create visibility for these hardworking businesses, we wanted to do more to ensure that holiday shoppers keep small businesses front-of-mind during one of the most heavily trafficked shopping seasons of the year.”

As the #1 SBA 7(a) lender in Illinois, Byline has consistently been recognized for investing in local small businesses, providing much-needed capital and specialized financial literacy resources to help them achieve their dreams. As of December 31, 2022, Byline has provided more than $60 million in community development investments, more than $70 million in community development loans and over $680,000 in community grants, donations and sponsorships. In addition, Byline employees have volunteered over 1,700 Community Reinvestment Act hours. Byline is proud to amplify how these small businesses – and the financial literacy resources, grants and sponsorships that have supported them – are contributing to vibrant, thriving communities.

Recognizing small businesses that uplift our communities every day, Byline will spotlight a diverse range of small businesses in the coming month. Among those profiled will be the nonprofit American Veterans Community Trust Company in Chicago, which provides financial and community support to low- and moderate-income American veterans and their families; Ashe Counseling and Coaching, a woman- and minority-owned business in Chicago providing mental health and wellness resources; Los Friends Mexican Restaurant, a woman-owned restaurant that regularly gives back to their community in Oak Lawn; and Silverland Bakery, a 30-year-old, woman- and minority-owned commercial bakery in Forest Park.

“There were several reasons I chose Byline Bank, but what was most important to me was feeling like our business really matters to them. I have always thought that our bank should be a true partner in working with our team to meet our goals and grow our business. At Byline, I feel like they have our back at every turn,” said Athena Uslander, owner at Silverland Bakery.

“We chose Byline for our banking partner because whether we need a checking or savings account, to start an IRA for retirement or have questions about online banking or personal loans, they are always so helpful and detailed with their response. Byline’s employees really live by the slogan, ‘Building the bank you deserve,’” said Selena Flores, owner at Los Friends Mexican Restaurant.

To learn more about these and other noteworthy Chicagoland businesses, be sure to follow Byline Bank on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. And for more information on Byline Bank and its Small Business Everyday campaign, as well as its Giving Tuesday initiatives, please visit www.bylinebank.com.

About Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY) is the parent company of Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $8.9 billion in assets and operates 48 branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top Small Business Administration lenders in the United States. Byline Bank is a member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit www.bylinebank.com . ©2023 Byline Bank. All rights reserved.

