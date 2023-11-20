Fineqia Announces Investment in Criptonite, a Leading Swiss Digital Asset Management Firm
Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA), the digital asset and fintech investment business, announces its strategic investment in Criptonite Asset Management SA (“Criptonite”), a digital asset management firm, regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA).
Through this strategic investment, Fineqia gains access to Criptonite's comprehensive suite of investment products, tailored to meet the diverse needs of investors. The Company’s decision to invest in Criptonite aligns with its mission to diversify its portfolio in the digital assets industry. It intends to include this investment in its formative Glass Ventures fund, as announced in May 2023.
"Our investment in Criptonite underscores Fineqia's drive for innovation within the digital asset industry," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, CEO of Fineqia. "Criptonite's track record, complemented by its strong regulatory foundation, establishes it as a prominent player in digital asset management."
Geneva-based Criptonite's presence in the digital asset management industry, coupled with Fineqia's global network and expertise, creates significant opportunities for growth and expansion in the dynamic digital economy.
"Fineqia's investment in Criptonite is a testament to our dedication to innovation in the digital asset industry,” said Florian Rais, CEO of Criptonite. "We value Fineqia as an investor, and their strategic involvement gives us access to a global network, creating opportunities for growth and expansion in the dynamic digital economy."
With this strategic investment, the Company demonstrates its commitment to supporting the growth and development of Criptonite. Fineqia's investment sum represents less than 3% of its market capitalisation.
Terms of the investment remain confidential.
About Fineqia International Inc.
Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of the next generation of the Internet. It also provides a platform to support and manage the issuance of debt securities in the UK. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with offices in Vancouver and London, Fineqia’s portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, NFTs, AI, and fintech.
About Criptonite Asset Management SA
Criptonite Asset Management (www.criptoniteam.com), established in 2008 in Geneva, Switzerland, is a wealth management company specializing in cryptocurrency investments. Led by CEO and founder Floran Rais, they develop innovative strategies and products to cater to qualified investors seeking exposure to the volatile digital asset class. Compliant with FINMA regulations, their offerings encompass diverse needs and risk profiles.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.
