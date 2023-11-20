Kepler Brings Marketing Mix Modeling to Industry-Leading Kepler Intelligence Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global marketing consultancy Kepler today announced the launch of KIP MMM, a proprietary Marketing Mix Model solution to deliver high-impact performance and increasing value against a changing data privacy and measurement landscape.



The new offering boasts full integration into the Kepler Intelligence Platform (KIP), an audience and decisioning engine that has powered billions in media investment for Fortune 500 companies, and is designed to meet the critical measurement needs of contemporary marketers. By merging key AdTech and measurement components into a streamlined solution housed within KIP, KIP MMM will provide clarity amid an increasingly complex martech stack.

KIP MMM is a first-of-its-kind integration built on Robyn, Meta’s open-source code that enables the in-house development of cookieless measurement solutions. With ad operations, ad performance, budget tracking, and automated insights consolidated within KIP, Kepler provides brand marketers the advanced solutions they demand, without the need to engage multiple AdTech vendors.

Evan Miller, Kepler's Global Head of Product and Data Science, stated: "Unlike most MMMs that purport to give clients insight in the form of rote deck presentations every few months, we built KIP MMM to go beyond the siloed view. It integrates into our existing data infrastructure and dashboards, which lets marketers not only understand the strategic, cross-channel impact of their programs, but also tie MMM insights to everything they do each day.”

KIP MMM will help brands identify opportunities to increase ROI by as much as 60%. Additionally, brands can expect a 50% reduction in modeling time and an average of 40% cost savings when compared to MMM vendors.

KIP continues to earn industry accolades and was recently named 2023’s Best Program Management Solution by the MarTech Breakthrough Awards and Best Commerce Media Technology at the 2023 AdExchanger Awards. Kepler's latest MMM innovation underscores its commitment to delivering value and efficiency for brands navigating an evolving digital marketing landscape.

About Kepler

Kepler is a global agency built for a digital world. We help clients harness the immense power of data, technology, and human understanding to transform their marketing, forge more personalized consumer connections, and derive breakthrough business impact. Founded in 2012, the company is a member of kyu, a strategic operating unit of Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. Fellow kyu companies include: IDEO, Sid Lee, SYPartners, Godfrey Dadich, and BEworks. More information can be found at www.keplergrp.com.